Edtech Platform Kohbee raises USD 235,000 in a pre-seed round led by Dineout CEO and Fitso Founder

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's fast-growing Edtech platform Kohbee, which helps online educators manage their business end-to-end, has raised USD 235,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by a group of angel investors that included Ankit Mehrotra (CEO, Dineout), Saurabh Aggarwal (Founder, Fitso), Ah! Ventures, Fortunexus and others.

Founded by IIT(BHU) alumni, Rohan Sinha and Shashwat Aditya, Kohbee makes it easy for online educators to manage and grow their classes. Kohbee is on a mission to give online educators access to the same tools that a big Edtech does. Kohbee is available on Playstore and webapp with an iOS launch expected soon.

Rohan and Shashwat founded Kohbee app after they faced problems running their own online classes and started building an app that would make it easy for anyone to start their online classes. Since the launch, Kohbee has seen 50,000 downloads in three months. From teaching trading to teaching how to fly a plane, Kohbee has seen all kinds of courses being sold on the 5000+ websites built with the help of Kohbee's app.

Commenting on the investment, Saurabh Aggarwal, Fitso Founder, said, "I found Kohbee a mission-driven company with Founders Rohan and Shashwat passionate about solving the problem of teachers by making them self-sufficient entrepreneurs and giving wings to the new Bharat."

Both Rohan and Shashwat are equally excited about the investment and hoped that it would help Kohbee build tools and scale fast.

"A big thanks to our investors for believing in us. Kohbee is our mission to bring the power back to the educators. I think we are now walking into a new era when many of these educators are starting their own YouTube channels and classes and it's very exciting to see the creator economy take off. We are the tech partner to many such people, and it's a privilege to be serving them," said Rohan.

Shashwat said the funding will help Kohbee tackle the biggest issues faced by online educators.

"With this round of funding, Kohbee aims to build a strong core team and attack the biggest problems that educators face today. Indian educators are doing well. All they lack is technical expertise to accelerate their growth just like any other Edtech start-up. In the next few months, we will build a product that educators and creators will love," said Shashwat.

Kohbee is India's fastest-growing Edtech platform that makes it easy for online educators to run and grow their business. Started by IIT (BHU) alumni, Rohan Sinha and Shashwat Aditya, Kohbee, in July 2021, Kohbee is being used by 30,000 content creators, yoga trainers, teachers and many more.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Kohbee's app is free, secure and is designed to enable anyone to create a website, collect leads, sell courses, conduct live classes and more. Kohbee is available on Playstore with an iOS release expected soon.

