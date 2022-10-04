Emperium Palm Drive Residential Plots launched in Panipat

New Delhi/Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): After delivering three iconic lifestyle projects in the city of Panipat - Emperium Happy Homes, Emperium Happy Street and Emperium City- delivered before the time, and responding to popular demand, Emperium Group has now announced the launch of Emperium Palm Drive, a modern urban cosmos with residential plots to fulfil the dream of building one's own unique home in the lap of greenery and modern facilities.

Located at Sector 19A & 40, Panipat on the National Highway 44, barely 1.5 kms from the proposed rapid rail metro station, Emperium Palm Drive offers three plots types of various sizes. Type A, Type B & Type C sizes starting from 110 sq. yards to 179 sq. yards.

"We are delighted to announce the launch of another exemplary project which is aimed at uplifting the lifestyle of the residents of Panipat. Emperium Palm Drive has been specially designed keeping in mind today's aspirational generation who are looking for their own tranquil special space amid modern amenities and recreational facilities in a green campus," said Director of Emperium Group.

"Basically, people today want a better life and healthier lifestyle for self and family. Palm Drive is exactly that kind of space," added the Director of Emperium.

Like previous much-admired projects, the latest residential project too offers new age living beyond the usual chaos of city. An oasis of tranquillity, Palm Drive offers a calm and refreshing ambience spread over 11 acres of green area amidst a beautifully designed park. Emperium Palm Drive boasts of a central court with circular seating under the trees, walking track for a leisurely health stroll, a green-covered amphitheatre with a tranquil gazebo and a pergola above the promenade. This is the space designed specially to rejuvenate your mind, body and soul.

In addition, Palm Drive's Activity Park offers an open gym, jogging track, skating ring, pet park along with basketball and volleyball courts. So, get ready to live an active lifestyle every day. And there is a lot for children too. Emperium Palm Drive has added a pinch of adventure, a sprinkle of sunshine and a big handful of nature to create lasting memories. From a landscaped toddler's den to a skating ring, the children's play area comes complete with a zillion opportunities to connect back to nature, enjoying the childhood your kid deserves to have.

The standard Emperium Group features and facilities such as a gated community, round-the-clock security, CCTV surveillance, solar street lighting, 24x7 water supply, Eco-friendly sewage system, modular rainwater harvesting system, underground electricity supply and much more, have been well incorporated in this new age urban living project.

With a vision to transform the city landscape of Panipat, Emperium today stands tall as a trusted name with several iconic projects up at its sleeve. Its first project - Happy Homes - has been recognised as the 'Iconic Project of the Year 2022' by The Economic times Real Estate Awards, thanks to an unprecedented feat of delivering 754 homes before the committed timelines. Emperium Happy Street, a trail-blazing commercial property boasting 34 world-class shops and food joints.

The company's landmark project, Emperium City, has brought the Mediterranean lifestyle to the heart of Panipat by offering a soulful blend of resort-style living amidst natural surroundings.

