Empuls by Xoxoday completes a year as a Microsoft Teams Integration partner, enabling seamless employee engagement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): It has been a year since Empuls by Xoxoday announced its (https://bit.ly/34sFLX4) integration with Microsoft Teams.
Empuls, the all-in-one employee engagement platform, enables a holistic approach to employee engagement. Empuls helps leaders make data-driven informed decisions on employee engagement activities, identify areas of improvement, and build the right kind of cultural engagement within the organization.
With this integration, all the features of Empuls are available within Teams. In the last year, many organizations using Teams have leveraged Empuls to connect, align, empower, and motivate their employees.
The salient features of Empuls that enable Teams users to engage in the flow of work include:
Employee Surveys consisting of eNPS, Engagement Surveys, and Employee Lifecycle Surveys help organizations seek frequent employee feedback and take corrective measures to improve employee engagement and experience.
Employee Rewards System helps organizations motivate employees through meaningful rewards, gifts, and experiences. Empuls's customizable rewards system also includes a global catalog of 20,000+ reward options and facilitates easy redemption.
Employee Recognition Programs to foster a culture of recognition in the organization and promote a healthy competition by gamifying recognition through leader boards, badges, and points. Empuls supports various forms of recognition such as peer-to-peer and spot appreciation, recognition of milestones and special days, values-based recognition, and monetary and non-monetary awards.
Commenting on this integration, Manoj Agarwal, Co-founder, and Chief Product Officer, Xoxoday, said, "With remote work becoming a norm, the various features of Empuls have helped employees feel more connected and engaged. We are looking forward to increasing our user base in the Teams ecosystem in the coming year, and having a win-win partnership with Teams users."
One of the exciting plans in the product's roadmap is developing the Empuls Teams Transact app for Microsoft AppSource. Through this Transact app, Empuls plans to reach out to more customers on Teams and those on AppSource.
(https://bit.ly/3HT6tXv) Xoxoday provides technology infrastructure to enable businesses to automate rewards, incentives & payouts processes across the value chain. Xoxoday offers three products, Plum, Empuls, and (https://bit.ly/3rzfnDF) Compass.
Xoxoday works with more than 1000 clients, many from the Fortune 500, and has a user base of over 2 million. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Xoxoday has five global offices and a 250-member strong team.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
