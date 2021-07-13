Empuls by Xoxoday now available in the AWS Activate Console

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Xoxoday has featured Empuls, an all-in-one solution for employee engagement, in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Activate Console Exclusive Offers program.

This means that startups building on AWS can now access customized, discounted offers of Empuls through the AWS Activate Console. AWS Activate members will now enjoy a 30-day free trial along with a 50 per cent discount offer on the first six months of their subscription to Empuls. The offer is available to startups globally.

Empuls enables companies to build a people-first culture using a data-driven approach. It offers communication, recognition, rewards, and pulse survey capabilities in one unified solution, giving companies the ability to appreciate, engage, and communicate with employees from anywhere, on any device.

"Xoxoday is proud to be featured in the AWS Activate Console," says Manoj Agarwal, Co-founder, and Chief Product Officer, Xoxoday. "Today, hundreds of companies use Empuls to continuously improve engagement and build a better workplace, where employees are more motivated, happy, and work cohesively towards exceeding business goals. Much like AWS, our team is dedicated to helping startups grow and succeed at every stage of their journey."

Empuls seamlessly integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, and HRMS like Gusto making it easy for employees to connect, recognize, and share feedback in the flow of work. As a holistic solution it works very well for small and medium-sized companies globally, and we currently work with over 1000 clients engaging their 500,000 employees. AWS Activate startups can use Empuls to drive employee engagement effectively and create a people-first culture that drives growth and innovation.

