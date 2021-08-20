Epically announces the launch of New Memory Games

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Positively Perfect, a leading corporate gifting brand, in association with Epically is all set to launch New memory games Epically Ramayana, Epically Mahabharat and Epically Vahana as an extension of their Best Selling Epically Ramayana (English Version), The Great Indian Memory Game that was launched last year.
These games are launched in collaboration with India's well-known mythologist, Devdutt Pattanaik, who has written 60+ books on Indian Mythology explaining its relevance in present day context.
With this game, Epically emphasizes on the need for indulging the children in interactive games and minimizing their screen time. Along with fun learning, the game will also familiarize the young minds with Indian mythology and characters, invoking a sense of cultural awareness.
These games will help in improving kids' memory and focus while simultaneously helping them understand heritage and mythology of our country in a fun and interactive manner.
All games are board and memory games that can be played together as a family for a great fun time in the physical space. Additionally, these games are based on our Indian culture and values, which makes them unique.
Epically Ramayana is created for children above 6 years of age and is packed in a sturdy and compact box, perfect to carry for travel and vacation and comes with a "love it or return it" guarantee.
Epically Mahabharata and Epically Vahana are also very unique in nature and will help the kids become more inquisitive and aware about our mythology besides having loads of fun with them. While Epicallly Vahana is a fun way to introduce the mythological animal kingdom to our children; Epically Mahabharata will take them through one of the most dynamic and complex mythological tales and its stories in the most fun way.
The brand curates its products with love and affection and puts an extra effort to make it intriguing for its customers, however, if the patrons feel otherwise - Positively Perfect offers a zero-question asked return policy, reflecting its dedication towards its users and trust in its products.
Commenting on the launch of the games, Nidhi Jain Seth, Founder Positively Perfect said, "There is a lot to discover and learn from our mythology and with Epically Memory Games we are combining fun with learning. Being associated with one of the most renowned mythologists Devdutt Pattanaik gives us immense pride in launching these games and give a chance to our children to explore Indian mythology and its tales in a new format."
Positively Perfect is a unique gifting online store, which through power of words motivates people, brings about a change in destinies, gives them courage, makes them feel more loved, or make them accomplish the impossible.
Positively Perfect through these words aims to remind one of what they yearn to be reminded of and most importantly, these words connect to the soul and inspire one to be the best version of themselves. The brand was established with a goal to encourage people and make them the best version of themselves through emotional moments which makes them more memorable. Serving people with an extensive range of products meant to stir a vibe.
