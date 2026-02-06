PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: A panel discussion was convened by The Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India at the Conclave to decode the impact of the EU-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on the Tourism & Hospitality Industry. The session was led and moderated by Vijayta Raheja (COO, K Raheja Group) and featured distinguished panellists: * Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head - Thomas Cook Ltd., a leading travel company that reported over ₹8,000 crore in revenue in FY25. * Anahita Avari, Head - South Asia, VFS Global. * Delna Jasoomoney, Vice President - Industry Sales, Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL), which operates iconic hotel chains including Taj, Selections, and ama stays.

* Aparna Chaturvedi Basumallick, Country Head - Europamunda Vacations (EMV), part of the JTB Group, one of the world's largest travel groups founded in Japan over 100 years ago. Delivering the opening note, Vijayta Raheja asserted that Tourism and Hospitality has evolved beyond a mere service sector to become a powerful corridor that enables global trade and fuels economies. She described the expanse of the interdependent ecosystem -- from single hotel operators to global hospitality groups; from neighbourhood travel agents to digital platforms that orchestrate millions of journeys with a click. Vijayta highlighted the sector's inclusivity, acknowledging that from pilots, porters and cruise captains to engineers who design and build railways, highways and airports; from the visa enablers and immigration desks that facilitate mobility up to the tour guides who bring culture and heritage to life - everyone is a part of the ecosystem of Tourism & Hospitality. "We are all an important part of this industry," she affirmed, underscoring that every role is vital to the sector's strength and its contribution to national prosperity.

Adding to the discourse, Rajeev Kale noted that European countries remain perennial favourites for Indian travellers; he also mentioned the pioneering measures his company has introduced in response to volatile geopolitical conditions, including the rollout of insurance on bookings to give travellers greater ease and confidence. Anahita Avari reflected on VFS Global's transformational impact on visa facilitation--moving the process away from time-consuming consulate visits to a systematic, one-roof model that applies industry best practices and significantly improves the traveller experience. Aparna Basumallick highlighted the role of artificial intelligence in resolving customer grievances more systematically and efficiently, ensuring faster redressal and improved satisfaction. Meanwhile, Delna from IHCL noted that with the new EU-India Free Trade Agreement, hotels are preparing for both inbound and outbound travel exchange, customizing their delivery to match the evolving requirements of the travel base.

Midway through the discussion, Vijayta Raheja capturing the conclave's tenor and India's changing global perception stated: "Today, India is an equal. We are leading the way and leading the change. No longer can anyone call us a Third World Nation." adding a note of Thanks to Hon. Prime Minister Mr. Modi for his progressive leadership. She also highlighted what the Union Budget for Fiscal Year 26-27 had for the industry and lauded the govt. for the reduction in TCS, steps taken to establish a National Institute of Tourism and the brilliance of the penetrative railway corridor planning that will connect the larger cities to the smaller cities and increase employment across the country; and open new avenues for the Tourism & Hospitality Industry.

The conclave concluded with optimism for 2035 and Rajeev added that post pandemic people are looking forward to experiential travel and that is a trend to stay; Anahita said she was hopeful of great business across verticals. A Token of Appreciation was given by Mr Nikhil K Raheja (MD - KRG) to Mr. Rajeev Sharma - President EU Chambers, Mr Robin Bannerjee - Sr. VP - EU Chambers, Mr. Siladitya Sarangi - VP - EU Chambers, Dr Renu Shome - Director General EU Chambers, Ms Sheetal - ATOUT France & Mr Mandar Sharma and was attended by distinguished Guests including Mr Sudip Mullick from ELP, Ms. Sandrine Clarac - Group Director - Fairfest and Mr Sanjeev & Mr Swanand from KRG.

The EU Chambers Tourism & Hospitality Conclave 2026 was held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai supported by the ongoing OTM (certified as the "Leading Travel Trade Show in India and Asia" in a study by NielsenIQ, commissioned by Fairfest Media). OTM hosts over 50,000 global trade visitors and 2,200+ exhibitors from 60+ countries, making it one of the most influential platforms for the travel industry. For more information, please visit LinkedIn: CLICK HERE YouTube Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/@VijaytaNikhilRaheja