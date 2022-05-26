Everest Technologies recognized by Manhattan Associates for Commerce Services

You would like to read
- Runwal Group unveils a new tower - Manhattan at Runwal Avenue in Kanjurmarg
- Bidding farewell to 2021: An ode to the year gone by
- 13-year-old author launches her new book 'Amalgam' educating masses
- CaratLane, India's leading omni-channel jewellery brand continues its growth momentum in the festive season
- QualityKiosk Technologies emerges as a Major Contender in the Everest Group Enterprise Quality Assurance (QA) Services Peak Matrix Assessment 2022
Columbus (Ohio) [US], May 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Everest Technologies today announced that it has been named the winner of the Commerce Services Partner of the Year award by Manhattan Associates. The awards were presented at Momentum 2022, Manhattan Associates' annual event, held on May 23-25 in Florida.
At Momentum 2022, the partners were recognized for their exceptional work in providing top-quality solutions and services that address complex business challenges and continuously drive success, value and return on investment for the customers.
Commenting on the award win, Eric Lamphier, Senior Director of Alliances, said, "Manhattan Associates is committed to developing, supporting, and recognizing innovations that build a smooth supply chain and improve the end-consumer experience. We are conscious of the value add of our robust partner network and are proud of the innovative and efficient solutions developed by them to make our customers continue seamlessly on their business journey."
"We are very passionate and deliberate about our plans to build the world's best supply chain and omnichannel professional services practice. Winning the partner of the year award reinforces our commitment to providing best in class services to our customers. We really appreciate Manhattan's recognition of the hard work of all our employees in this practice," said Vineet Arya, President, Everest Technologies.
Everest Technologies has been a Manhattan Associates partner for four years. Manhattan Associates is supported by a global network of consulting, service and technology partners and is committed to building efficient, solutions-driven and transparent partnerships that drive growth in supply chain.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor