Everest Technologies recognized by Manhattan Associates for Commerce Services

Columbus (Ohio) [US], May 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Everest Technologies today announced that it has been named the winner of the Commerce Services Partner of the Year award by Manhattan Associates. The awards were presented at Momentum 2022, Manhattan Associates' annual event, held on May 23-25 in Florida.

At Momentum 2022, the partners were recognized for their exceptional work in providing top-quality solutions and services that address complex business challenges and continuously drive success, value and return on investment for the customers.

Commenting on the award win, Eric Lamphier, Senior Director of Alliances, said, "Manhattan Associates is committed to developing, supporting, and recognizing innovations that build a smooth supply chain and improve the end-consumer experience. We are conscious of the value add of our robust partner network and are proud of the innovative and efficient solutions developed by them to make our customers continue seamlessly on their business journey."

"We are very passionate and deliberate about our plans to build the world's best supply chain and omnichannel professional services practice. Winning the partner of the year award reinforces our commitment to providing best in class services to our customers. We really appreciate Manhattan's recognition of the hard work of all our employees in this practice," said Vineet Arya, President, Everest Technologies.

Everest Technologies has been a Manhattan Associates partner for four years. Manhattan Associates is supported by a global network of consulting, service and technology partners and is committed to building efficient, solutions-driven and transparent partnerships that drive growth in supply chain.

