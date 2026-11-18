VMPL Mysore (Karnataka) [India], November 18: Excelsoft Technologies Limited, a Mysuru-headquartered global education technology company specialising in digital assessment, proctoring, learning and content solutions, has been recognised with the STPI IT Export Award for FY 2025-26 for the second consecutive year. The company was named "Best Performer - IT/ITES: Mysuru Region (Exports up to ₹5,000 Cr.)", marking its second consecutive STPI IT Export Award win and adding to its multiple recognitions by STPI over the years. The award was presented by Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, at the STPI IT Export Awards 2026 ceremony, held during the Bengaluru Tech Summit on 17 November at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru. Awardees were selected by a committee comprising eminent representatives from industry, academia and government.

Recognising sustained contributions to Karnataka's technology exports The recognition comes amid strong export performance across Karnataka's technology sector. According to STPI, its member units in Karnataka recorded IT and electronic hardware exports worth ₹5,43,435 crore in FY 2025-26, contributing approximately 44% of the total exports reported by STPI member units nationwide. STPI recognises companies for their contributions to technology exports and employment generation, highlighting the role of Karnataka's technology ecosystem in India's global competitiveness. Commenting on the recognition, Dhananjaya Sudhanva, Chairman and Managing Director, Excelsoft Technologies Limited, said: "Winning this award for the second consecutive year is a recognition of the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our colleagues across the organisation. It reflects Excelsoft's capabilities as a global EdTech technology partner, delivering secure, reliable and scalable enterprise learning and high-stakes assessment solutions. We also thank STPI for its continued support and encouragement throughout Excelsoft's journey from a startup to a global EdTech company. We remain committed to investing in talent, technology and innovation to strengthen the learning and assessment solutions that customers across the world rely on."

Commenting on the win Doreswamy Palaniswamy, Chief Executive Officer, Excelsoft Technologies Limited, said: "Export performance depends on consistent delivery to customers across markets and time zones. This award recognises the discipline and commitment our teams demonstrate year after year. Our deep domain expertise in education and assessment positions us to help global organisations build and scale Global Capability Centres (GCCs), supporting product development, modernisation and innovation. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on using technology to enhance learning and assessment experiences, enabling better outcomes for learners, educators, institutions and enterprises across the globe." About the STPI IT Export Awards: Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, presents the IT Export Awards annually to recognise companies for their contributions to IT and electronic hardware exports and employment growth. The 2026 awards recognise performance during FY 2025-26.

About Excelsoft Technologies Limited: Excelsoft Technologies is a leading provider of innovative e-assessment and learning solutions to awarding bodies, educational institutions, corporations and governments worldwide. With platforms supporting high-stakes examinations, large-scale assessments, and rich digital learning experiences, Excelsoft combines deep domain expertise with cutting-edge AI and cloud technologies to help organisations reimagine the future of teaching, learning and assessment. Website: [https://www.excelsoftcorp.com/] (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)