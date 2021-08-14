Faissal Khan's Faactory gets a release date - 3rd September 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Faissal Khan's directorial debut film 'Faactory' has finally announced its release date. The film is all set to release on 3rd September, 2021, an M & S Films Production film. The movie has been shot in the beautiful locations of Maharashtra and Gujrat. Making his mother's dream come true by directing the film, Faissal is quite excited about the release.

After assisting Mansoor Khan and his late father Tahir Hussain in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander and Tum Mere Ho, the actor turned director is quite confident with this film. He says, "I am glad to take this decision after 30 years and will finally live my mother's and my dream. I have been involved with 'Faactory' right from the scripting stage and it has been one amazing journey throughout."

The film will introduce an upcoming talent Roaleey Ryan opposite Faissal. Raj Kumar Kanojia, Ribbhu Mehra, Sharad Singh and Asha Singh are amongst other cast of the film.

Directed by Faissal Khan, 'Faactory' will be released by M & S Films Production in association with Entertainment Films LLP, Flamingo Films and Gauri Films. Produced by Maryam, Salim Babu Ibrahim, Sharad Singh and Safaraz Shariff, the Story/Screenplay/Dialogue is by Faissal Khan, Amit Gupta and Maryam. The Music is by Salim Sen, Aslam Keyi, Bubbles Music, Lyricists are Shadab Akthar, Jamil Ahmed, Shabeer Kashmiri, Asrar Ansari, Naeem.

The Background Score is given by Shekhar Singh, Re-recording & Mixing by Jayant Haldar, Sound Design by Ravi Utwal, Akshay Bragta, the Executive Producer is Aashish Dubey, Casting by Maryam, Editing by Sunil Yadav, Cinematography by Mohsin Khan Pathan. The Choreography is by Lolly Pop & Sudama Minz, the VFX by BT Digital Studio, the DI Colorist is by Sandeep Sonawane, Visual Promotions by Rohit Pal, Publicity Designs by Designers Corner and the Costume Design by Maryam.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)