Festival of Colors 2023: Make this holi colorful with Pokemon GO

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): To commemorate Holi, a widely celebrated festival in India, Niantic is returning with the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors' third edition in India and second edition globally. It is time to celebrate spring, fill your life with zeal and share happiness with those around you - including your Pokemon! Celebrate with us by exploring and keeping an eye out for colorful surprises around PokeStops and in the game, including the debut of Mega Medicham and Bruxish!

Not only this, but the Festival of Colors also brings special additional bonuses and content for India. Trainers will have a chance to encounter Durant, Chimecho, Noibat, Jigglypuff, Emolga, Dedenne, Hitmontop, Unown G and Unown O along with special research tasks to add to the excitement of Trainers in the country.

Commenting on the launch, Omar Tellez, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Niantic, Inc., "The Festival of Colors event is one of the latest engagements in Niantic's ongoing commitment to enhance the Pokemon GO experience for millions of Trainers in India. Considering India's rapidly increasing gaming audience, we are continuously working towards providing the best playability to our audience no matter where they are. In this event, Trainers will encounter a colorful surprise at PokeStops on the map, new Pokemon and animated avatars to celebrate the occasion. Stay tuned because we have more exciting activities planned for India in the future!"

Festival of Colors

Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time (IST in India)

Pokemon debuts

Mega Medicham and Bruxish, the Gnash Teeth Pokemon, will make their Pokemon GO debut!

Event bonuses

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots every day during the event for a surprise!*

Friendship levels will increase twice as fast.

*If you're lucky, you may encounter a Shiny Smeargle only during the event.

Collection Challenge

A Festival of Colors Collection Challenge will be available during the event.

Complete the Collection Challenge by the end of the event to earn 20,000 XP and a Lure Module!

Wild encounters

The Pokemon Lickitung and Galarian Zigzagoon along with Paras, Krabby, Koffing, Natu, Wobbuffet, Shuckle, Wingull, Plant Cloak Burmy, Sand Cloak Burmy, Trash Cloak Burmy, Stunky and Bruxish will appear more frequently in the wild.

Raids

The following Pokemon will appear in raids.

One-Star Raids

Espurr, Rockruff, Mareanie and Bruxish will appear in one-star raids.

Three-Star Raids

Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor, Cryogonal and Druddigon will appear in three-star raids.

Five-Star Raids

Ho-Oh will appear in five-star raids.

Mega Raids

Mega Medicham will appear in mega raids.

Field Research task encounters

Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available!

The Pokemon Alolan Grimer, Castform, Sunny Form Castform, Rainy Form Castform, Snowy Form Castform, Plant Cloak Burmy, Sand Cloak Burmy, Trash Cloak Burmy, Baile Style Oricorio, Pom-Pom Style Oricorio, Pa'u Style Oricorio, Sensu Style Oricorio will be available to encounter when you complete Field Research tasks! A quick reminder, Trainers-the Oricorio you encounter will be of different styles depending on where they were caught in the world.

Avatar items

The new avatar 'Color Toss Pose' will be available to purchase in the in-game shop during this event and will continue to be available after the event ends.

Please be aware of your surroundings and follow guidelines from local health authorities when playing Pokemon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change. Be sure to follow us on social media, opt-in to receive push notifications, and subscribe to our emails to stay updated.

The Pokemon GO team.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)