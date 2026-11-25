PNN New Delhi [India], November 25: The countdown is on. From December 10-12, 2026, the 21st edition of the Zak Doors & Windows Expo takes place at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi, presenting the latest practical solutions in façade and fenestration technology space for a rapidly transforming construction landscape. Redefining Façade and Fenestration Excellence In an era where architecture blends innovation with functionality, the 2026 edition highlights the increasingly vital role of façade and fenestration systems in shaping modern buildings-balancing structural integrity, performance, sustainability, and aesthetic appeal. The expo has become a national hub that brings together technology innovators, manufacturers, suppliers, and end-users, fostering collaboration and driving industry growth.

This year, more than 300+ exhibitors from India and abroad will showcase a wide spectrum of high-performance products and solutions. Beyond doors and windows, visitors will discover an extensive range of façade offerings, including profiles, systems, cladding, finishes and other solutions designed for contemporary construction needs. A Complete Showcase of Next-Generation Solutions The event will present the latest advancements across uPVC and aluminium profiles for doors & windows, curtain wall systems, various cladding materials, railings, intelligent hardware, automation systems, advanced machinery and more. A strong focus on occupant well-being and safety products underscores the expo's commitment to raising global architectural standards. Visitors can also experience live demonstrations, full-scale mock-ups, and new product launches, enabling them to evaluate solutions in realistic settings and understand how innovations can improve building efficiency, design flexibility, and long-term value.

Speaking about the upcoming edition, Mr. Zakir Ahmed, Chairman, Zak Exhibitions & Conferences, said: "The Zak Expo is built around products and technologies that create measurable impact in the built environment. This platform enables the industry to explore practical, reliable solutions that address today's construction priorities - durability, sustainability, performance, and cost efficiency." A Platform for Insights, Networking & Growth With India's building sector evolving at a rapid pace, the expo offers professionals a comprehensive overview of the current advancements and emerging trends shaping façades and fenestration. Architects, developers, contractors, façade consultants, fabricators, dealers, distributors, and related stakeholders will gain valuable insights into best practices, new technologies, and future opportunities.

The expo is co-located with the Zak Glass Technology Expo and the Zak Aluminium Extrusions Expo, creating India's largest integrated platform for building envelope solutions. Register now at www.zak.sg/expo to plan your visit. Experience solutions designed for today's projects and tomorrow's standards - only at the Zak Doors & Windows Expo 2026, from December 10-12 at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi. Media Contact: PR & Communications Desk ZAK Trade Fairs & Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. nirmal@zakgroup.com | +91-9867317084 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)