Finance Blocks appoints Jake Seltzer as Chief Executive Officer

You would like to read
- Raj Khatri a Filmmaker by Passion and a Flag Bearer for social change
- Yogesh Kushwaha, Purendra Kumar Sahu: Shared passion makes it happen
- Bitwise celebrates 25 years of success through collaboration, innovation, excellence, and passion
- White Rivers Media celebrates '9 years of passion, disruption and impact'
- Sonalika honours excellence of Indian farmers; organises 'Sonalika Krishi Samman Awards 2021' to acknowledge their passion and hard work
Los Angeles (California) [US], September 22 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Jake Seltzer, a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Fintech is now the Chief Executive Officer of Finance Blocks, a micro-banking solution based on the Blockchain platform for Rural Financial Institutions in Los Angeles.
Finance Blocks provides a suite of fintech services focused on improving credit access, transparency, and financial inclusion for the underserved and unbanked global population. After seeing decades-long struggle of rural-dwellers in LMIC regions for the acquisition of credits for sustaining their short and long-term livelihoods, Founders of Finance Blocks joined forces with like-minded corporate savants from across the world for the creation of a micro-banking solution which is built on the Blockchain platform targeting the stumbling blocks that impede the liberal flow of finances in rural areas.
As CEO, Jake brings over eight years of international business experience in the fintech industry. He focuses his expertise in the areas of Blockchain; Product Management; Business Strategy; Sales Management; Business Development; Strategic Planning; Sales; Product Creation; Team Building; New Markets; Raising venture capital; as well as integrating technology into financial services.
Throughout his life, Jake has been motivated by the pursuit to understand more about our world and lifting the socioeconomic of others. Jake values his role as CEO and continues to deliver expert knowledge to help drive Finance Blocks forward. Among colleagues, Jake has been an inspiration- demonstrating commitment,passion, and dedication to helping serve those that are unbanked and underserved.
This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor