Findoc Commodities recognised by NCDEX with Krishi Award 2021

New Delhi/ Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX), the only commodity exchange in the country promoted by national level institutions, has awarded Findoc Commodities with Krishi Pragati Awards 2021.

Findoc commodities focus primarily on derivatives and commodities trading in Agri Commodities contracts. The exchange works closely with the Government of India on various aspects of the ecosystem around agriculture and farmers. NCDEX has acknowledged the outstanding contribution made by the company in the area of Agri Commodities.

Speaking on the awards, Hemant Sood, Managing Director, Findoc Group said, "We are elated to be recognised by one of the most important commodity exchanges in the country. Agriculture is one of the most important sectors in the country and consumers should invest in this segment for good returns. The last five years of trends have shown that investment in the segment leads to good ROI."

Findoc Group was established in 2012. The company is a member of major Stock Exchanges i.e National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. (BSE), and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX), National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd. (NCDEX).

Findoc has a presence in five states Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Findoc is a diversified financial advisory firm that helps its customers create wealth post gauging the specific needs of each individual. The company offers both institutional and retail clients, quality products and services that cover equity trading, derivative trading, commodity trading, currency trading, IPOs and mutual fund investments. The company has mastered the art of Algo-trading, having a daily turnover of more than INR 1000 crores and as per exchange norms, the turnover is more than INR 12,000 crore per day. Findoc also offers Depository services through NSDL to create a seamless transaction platform. Trades executed through Findoc Group companies are settled through Findoc Group Depository Participant.

The company also offers family office services to ultra-high-net-worth investors.

The company was established under the leadership of Hemant Sood, Managing Director. Findoc Group also offers its NBFC vertical under Findoc Finvest Private Limited for the business of Loan. The loans are offered against shares, property and gold and other loans etc. Findoc constantly generates value-added features without passing the cost burden on clients.

