Findoc Commodities recognised by NCDEX with Krishi Award 2021

You would like to read
- Prudent Corporate announces appointment of Karan Datta and Deepak Sood as independent directors
- D2C brand AS-IT-IS Nutrition ropes in Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as brand ambassador
- Teamonk Global's specialty teas sales peak during COVID-19 on the back of global consciousness for healthy lifestyle
- SheerDrive raises seed round funding from Group Landmark
- Tattoo business in India is bright and booming: KDz Tattoos
New Delhi/ Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], April 5 (ANI/NewsVoir): National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX), the only commodity exchange in the country promoted by national level institutions, has awarded Findoc Commodities with Krishi Pragati Awards 2021.
Findoc commodities focus primarily on derivatives and commodities trading in Agri Commodities contracts. The exchange works closely with the Government of India on various aspects of the ecosystem around agriculture and farmers. NCDEX has acknowledged the outstanding contribution made by the company in the area of Agri Commodities.
Speaking on the awards, Hemant Sood, Managing Director, Findoc Group said, "We are elated to be recognised by one of the most important commodity exchanges in the country. Agriculture is one of the most important sectors in the country and consumers should invest in this segment for good returns. The last five years of trends have shown that investment in the segment leads to good ROI."
Findoc Group was established in 2012. The company is a member of major Stock Exchanges i.e National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. (BSE), and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. (MCX), National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd. (NCDEX).
Findoc has a presence in five states Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Findoc is a diversified financial advisory firm that helps its customers create wealth post gauging the specific needs of each individual. The company offers both institutional and retail clients, quality products and services that cover equity trading, derivative trading, commodity trading, currency trading, IPOs and mutual fund investments. The company has mastered the art of Algo-trading, having a daily turnover of more than INR 1000 crores and as per exchange norms, the turnover is more than INR 12,000 crore per day. Findoc also offers Depository services through NSDL to create a seamless transaction platform. Trades executed through Findoc Group companies are settled through Findoc Group Depository Participant.
The company also offers family office services to ultra-high-net-worth investors.
The company was established under the leadership of Hemant Sood, Managing Director. Findoc Group also offers its NBFC vertical under Findoc Finvest Private Limited for the business of Loan. The loans are offered against shares, property and gold and other loans etc. Findoc constantly generates value-added features without passing the cost burden on clients.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor