VMPL New Delhi [India], August 20: For many Indian travellers, Europe is one of those holidays that stays on the wishlist for years. Paris, Switzerland, Amsterdam, Italy, Austria, Germany and the many cities, and landscapes in between have always held a special place in the imagination of Indian travellers. But turning that dream into an actual holiday involves more than simply deciding where to go. There are flights to book, hotels to choose, visas to arrange, transportation between cities, sightseeing, meals, transfers and dozens of smaller decisions that can quickly make a European holiday feel complicated. This Independence Month, ORN.COM is giving Indian travellers another reason to finally turn their Europe holiday dream into reality.

As part of its Independence Day campaign, ORN Europe Journeys has introduced Fly Free to Europe on all Europe holidays booked during the promotional period from 14 August to 31 August 2026, for eligible travel completed by 31 March 2027, subject to applicable terms and conditions. Simply join ORN.COM to avail the offer. Along with this, travellers who join ORN.COM also receive ₹50,000 in Europe Travel Credits in their ORN Wallet, which can be used on ORN Europe journeys. It is a simple idea at the centre of a much bigger travel proposition: book any Europe tour with ORN and get the applicable round-trip Economy Class flight benefit as part of the Independence Month offer, along with ₹50,000 in ORN Travel Credits.

With these Independence Month benefits currently available, now is a great time to book your Europe holiday before the offer ends. Secure your journey first, and ORN can help take care of the details that follow, from visa assistance and travel planning to your on-ground Europe experience, so you can focus on looking forward to the trip. More Than a Flight Offer The Fly Free to Europe campaign may begin with flights, but ORN's larger proposition goes beyond the journey from India to Europe. ORN is building its Europe operations on a direct operating model, not a third-party reseller model. With its own infrastructure and operating presence across Europe, ORN is able to maintain greater control over the travel experience and deliver what travellers have actually booked.

ORN's fleet currently includes 100+ Mercedes, Scania and MAN coaches and 65 Mercedes vans, supported by 12 European offices and operating bases. Together, this network of vehicles, local teams and on-ground operations allows ORN to manage more of the Europe travel experience directly, from transportation and coordination to support throughout the journey. That matters because a multi-country European holiday has many moving pieces. A traveller may land in one country, stay in another, spend the next day sightseeing somewhere else and cross another border before dinner. Hotels, transportation, attractions, meals, luggage and timings all have to work together. When several independent suppliers are involved, responsibility can become fragmented.

ORN's approach is to bring more of those parts together within one operating system. The idea is simple: the company you book your Europe holiday with should also be closely involved in your journey once you arrive. Why Europe Can Feel Complicated for Indian Travellers Europe can easily feel like one of the most expensive holidays to plan, especially when flights, hotels, visas, transportation, sightseeing and daily travel costs start adding up across multiple countries. ORN breaks that complexity down by bringing the major parts of the journey together in one organised Europe experience. With planned stays, transportation, sightseeing, visa assistance and on-ground support, travellers get a clearer view of what their holiday includes and what they are paying for.

Instead of spending more at every step, ORN focuses on helping travellers experience more of Europe with better overall value and fewer unexpected costs along the way. Europe with ORN, instead of DIY One of ORN's main ways of exploring Europe is through its escorted coach journeys. Travellers can visit multiple destinations with transportation, luggage movement and routes already coordinated. ORN's own fleet and European operating presence help maintain better control over the journey and on-ground experience. This makes travel easier for families, senior citizens, solo travellers and first-time visitors. And by travelling by road, the journey itself becomes part of the experience with Alpine views, lakes, villages and countryside along the way.

A Private Mercedes Option for Families and Small Groups For families and small groups who want more privacy and flexibility, ORN offers chauffeur-driven Mercedes van journeys across Europe. One family. One vehicle. One chauffeur. One seamless journey. Your van picks you up from the hotel, your luggage stays with you, and you continue comfortably from one city to the next. Along the way, scenic villages, lakes, viewpoints and relaxed lunch stops can naturally become part of the experience. There is no need for anyone in the family to drive, manage unfamiliar routes or work around fixed transport schedules. The journey moves around your family, giving you more freedom to enjoy Europe at your own pace.

For the right group size and itinerary, a private van can also offer strong overall value when compared with the combined cost of moving a family across multiple cities. With ORN Private Europe, the journey is built around your family -- not the other way around. ₹50,000 in ORN Welcome Travel Credits Along with the Fly Free to Europe offer, travellers can also join ORN.COM and receive ₹50,000 in Europe Travel Credits in their ORN Wallet. These credits can be used on eligible ORN Europe journeys and applicable travel benefits, subject to the relevant terms and conditions. ORN is also expanding its presence through major brand associations, including co-powering the Sri Lanka vs India Series, with more partnerships and campaigns to come.

Together, the Fly Free to Europe offer and ₹50,000 ORN Travel Credits make this Independence Month an even better time to plan and book a Europe holiday with ORN. Join ORN.COM, unlock ₹50,000 in your ORN Wallet, and Go the ORN Way. The Pillars Behind ORN A Europe holiday is a major decision, so knowing who stands behind the brand matters. ORN is backed by respected business leaders and family offices, including Dr. Ranjan Pai, T. V. Mohandas Pai, Vani Kola, Shikhar Malhotra of the HCL founding family, and Bader Kanoo of the Kanoo family. ORN Founder & CEO Vinay Gupta describes the vision simply: "The future of travel will not be a list of products. It will be a world intelligently orchestrated around the traveller."

That idea reflects what ORN is building today with combining technology, direct operations, its own coaches and Mercedes vans, and teams on the ground in Europe to create a more connected travel experience. ORN Europe Journeys Coach Europe -- More Europe. More assistance. Less worry. Private Europe -- Your own Mercedes. Your family. Your route. Your pace. Learn more and explore departures at ORN.COM. Europe Jaane Ka Naya Raasta. Go the ORN Way. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)