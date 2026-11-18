India PR Distribution Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18: For decades, Air-Operated Double Diaphragm (AODD) pumps have been widely used in industrial processes such as solvent transfer, resin and adhesive handling, paint manufacturing, pharmaceutical intermediate transfer, slurry handling and food processing. Their ability to handle challenging fluids and operate in demanding applications has made them a preferred choice where conventional centrifugal pumps may not always be suitable. But these pumps can be costly to run. Behind every AODD pump is a compressed-air system, and producing that air takes electricity that adds up over years of operation. Add diaphragm replacements, valve maintenance, pulsation dampeners and downtime, and the running cost can go well beyond the purchase price.

This is why Electrically Operated Double Diaphragm (EODD) pumps are emerging as a direct alternative. Sando Rotary Equipments has developed its own EODD pump, Manta E. What Makes EODD Different? An EODD pump, also known as an electric diaphragm pump or motor-driven diaphragm pump, uses an electric motor instead of compressed air to move its diaphragms. With no compressor in the loop, the energy lost in making and piping compressed air is gone. According to Sando Rotary Equipments' internal calculations across the applications evaluated, EODD pumps have demonstrated the potential to deliver: - 20-40% lower electricity consumption, because the motor drives the diaphragms directly instead of through compressed air, subject to operating conditions and system configuration.

- 30-50% longer diaphragm life, because a constant-speed motor puts an even load on every stroke, unlike the changing push of air pressure. - Steady, non-pulsating flow, so a separate pulsation dampener is usually not needed. - Simpler maintenance, as servicing usually means replacing only the diaphragm, with no air valve, pilot shaft or O-rings to look after. Sando Rotary Equipments' engineers explained the difference with a simple example. To push 500 litres per minute through a 2-inch AODD pump, the air supply has to run at around 8 to 10 kg/cm², which puts heavy stress on the diaphragm and raises the risk of it bursting. An EODD pump reaches the same flow through its motor and gearbox, without loading the diaphragm with that pressure, and can hold it steadily over long running hours.

This matters most in pharmaceutical, chemical, paint, adhesive, resin and food processing plants, where pumps run for long hours and a breakdown can hold up production. For solvents and other hazardous fluids, the engineers said Manta E can be fitted with a flameproof motor to suit the site's hazardous-area classification. They also noted that AODD pumps still suit jobs where the pump is moved around often, since electric units are heavier and meant for fixed installation. A Higher Initial Investment, But a Better Long-Term Equation EODD pumps cost more upfront because of the motor and gearbox. But once electricity, compressed air, diaphragm replacements, spares and downtime are added up over the pump's life, the total cost of ownership tells a very different story.

The Mumbai-based company says its internal evaluations show that in more than 90% of the application scenarios assessed, EODD pumps delivered a significantly lower total cost of ownership than the corresponding AODD alternatives. The actual savings depend on application requirements, operating hours, fluid characteristics, system efficiency and installation conditions. AODD Pumps Built Its Business. So Why Is One of India's Leading Pump Manufacturers Turning to EODD? Sando Rotary Equipments has been manufacturing AODD pumps on a large scale for industrial applications, including solvent transfer, resin and adhesive handling, paint manufacturing, chemical processing and slurry transfer. Its pumps have been supplied to major industrial groups, including JSW, Asian Paints and Aditya Birla Group, and to customers across more than 48 countries, with significant coverage in the Middle East.

Through Manta C, its compressed-air-driven AODD range, Sando Rotary Equipments has built one of the largest AODD pump networks in India. Over the past five to six years, the company has been developing Manta E in a push to outdo its own product. It uses the same double diaphragm design but runs on an electric motor instead of compressed air. Priyank Doshi, Director at Sando Rotary Equipments, said: "We believe the industry has spent a long time evaluating pumps based on what they cost to purchase, rather than what they cost to operate. AODD pumps have served industries extremely well, and they continue to have applications where they are the right choice. However, EODD technology offers another option. In several applications, it can be a better alternative not just to AODD pumps but also to centrifugal pumps. Our focus over the last five to six years has been to develop this technology with the operating requirements of industries in mind. When manufacturers compare the complete cost of ownership rather than just the initial investment, the difference can be substantial."

The company is among India's largest AODD pump manufacturers and describes itself as one of the fastest-growing manufacturers in the segment globally. Is It Time for Industries to Reconsider Their Pumping Systems? The transition from AODD to EODD is unlikely to happen overnight, nor will EODD be the right solution for every application. However, for manufacturers operating multiple diaphragm pumps across their facilities, even modest improvements in energy consumption, diaphragm life and maintenance frequency can translate into meaningful annual savings. For manufacturers currently operating AODD pumps, the question may no longer be simply which pump costs less to purchase, but which technology costs less to operate over its lifetime.

About Sando Rotary Equipments Established in 1984, Sando Rotary Equipments is an Indian pump manufacturer producing a range of industrial pumps, including Air-Operated Double Diaphragm (AODD), centrifugal and submersible pumps. The company's products are used across industries such as pharmaceuticals, adhesives, paints and coatings, mining, petrochemicals and other manufacturing sectors. Its operations span domestic and international markets. Manta is the company's diaphragm pump brand, under which it has developed Manta E, its electrically operated double diaphragm pump technology. www.sandogroup.com | +91-8104123774 | sales@sandogroup.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)