Funds advised by Convergent Finance LLP to acquire a controlling stake in Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited

You would like to read
- Multiply an IVF-tech startup launches is its AI-based platform that will replace conventional processes in IVF clinics
- Goodwill IVF launches center for advanced reproductive services in Malappuram with affordable IVF treatment options
- Neeraj Kochhar initiates "Employee's Meditation Program" to cope-up with stress of modern life
- Medanta to commence IPD Services in Patna hospital
- Punjab's Sofat Infertility & Women Care Centre achieves 2000 plus successful IVF pregnancies milestone
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Funds managed by Infinity Investment Management and advised by Convergent Finance LLP ("Convergent Funds"), announced the execution of an agreement with the existing promoter shareholders of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited ("Jagsonpal") to acquire approximately 43.7% of the outstanding shares of Jagsonpal at a price per share of INR 235 for a total consideration of INR 2,692 mm (USD 36.0 mm).
Jagsonpal's shares are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange. The proposed transaction will trigger a mandatory open offer for an additional 26% of the outstanding shares in accordance with applicable regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
The transaction is subject to conditions precedent (including the completion of the open offer). The acquisition as well as the open offer are expected to close during the quarter ended June 2022.
Founded in 1964, by Jagmohan Singh Kochhar, Jagsonpal is a leading pharmaceutical company in the domestic formulations business. The company has been publicly traded since 1986. Historically Jagsonpal's key strength has been the discovery of effective novel formulations leveraging Rajpal Singh Kochhar and the team's deep scientific expertise. Jagsonpal's product range focuses primarily on women's health and orthopedics.
Rajpal Singh Kochhar, the Chairman & Managing Director, remarked, "We are excited to have the Convergent Funds as committed long-term partners. We are extremely impressed by the Convergent Funds' partnership model and track record of value creation through operational improvements and efficient capital allocation. I believe this will greatly benefit the company and its stakeholders. Going forward, while the Convergent Funds will work extensively with company management in building the business, we will support the business with our legacy knowledge, pharmaceutical expertise, and industry connects."
Harsha Raghavan, Managing Partner at Convergent, commented, "Jagsonpal is a well-established company in the Indian domestic formulations industry with a strong portfolio of brands. Women's health is a critical issue for our nation, and Jagsonpal plays an important role in making its products accessible to the masses. The company has a robust distribution network and large field force of medical representatives. We are honoured and excited to work with the Kochhar family and Jagsonpal's management team to identify growth levers that can catapult its market position."
Convergent Finance LLP is an investment management and advisory partnership at the forefront of bringing together Ideas, Capital, and passionate Entrepreneurs. The Convergent investment process involves identifying proprietary platform and bolt-on opportunities, speed of execution, and a relentless focus on performance improvement. The Convergent value investing approach believes in paying fair and reasonable valuations through bilaterally negotiated transactions.
Established in 1964, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals, specializes in developing and manufacturing bulk drugs and pharmaceutical formulations. The company has major presence in the field of gynaecology, IVF specialization and orthopaedics. Jagsonpal's strength lies in marketing and distributing of its pharmaceutical products in India. The firm has an extraordinary distribution network with 1,600+ authorized stockists/super stockists and 125,000+ pharmacies.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor