Future business positive as huge orders booked at Ind-Texpo 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI/PNN): The leading show for cotton textiles and its blends, Ind-Texpo 2022 organised by The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) came to a close on August 26, 2022, in Mumbai. The three-day Reverse Buyer Seller Meet which was held at the World Trade Centre, Mumbai from August 24 to 26, 2022, provided the international audience with an optimum setting and platform for exchanging information and strengthening business relationships.
The Show had over fifty stalls of Indian suppliers displaying yarns, fabrics and home textiles while international buyers from over twenty countries invited by TEXPROCIL visited the Show. Over 90 per cent of all visitors and exhibitors were very happy and satisfied with their participation in the trade show expressing an interest to repeat their representation at the next edition of Ind-Texpo.
Manoj Patodia, Chairman - TEXPROCIL said that feedback from both the exhibitors and visitors showed that orders booked on-site at the three-day event were about USD 6.4 mn (approx. Rs. 51 Crs) while future estimated orders which are in the negotiation phase were about USD 58.7mn (approx. Rs. 470 Crs). Given the current global market dynamics for cotton textiles, the order booking position at Ind-Texpo was a reflection of encouraging business prospects in the coming months, he added.
The Ind-Texpo Show was inaugurated by the Secretary, Textiles Upendra Prasad Singh on 24th August with Smt. Roop Rashi, Textile Commissioner in attendance. Prior to the inauguration, the Secretary held a closed-room interaction with 15 international buyers from 12 countries to understand global market conditions in their respective countries.
A major highlight and feature of the Ind-Texpo Show was the region-wise B2B Meetings organised in an exclusive demarcated B2B Area in three focused sessions over two days. Indian sellers had the opportunity to meet all the overseas buyers during these pre-scheduled B2B Sessions.
Anil Anand, Corporate General Manager of Nahar Spinning said that they received orders at the Show and were positive that future editions of the Show would go on to help exporters expand their reach globally. C Chellapa, Vice President of Chennai-based Loyal Textile Mills echoed similar positive sentiments regarding the B2B interactive Sessions as their company managed to bag orders on site.
Lisette, Purchase Manager of Amle Industries, Dominican Republic and a garment manufacturer from the Dominican Republic was happy to meet suppliers of fabrics in India and looked forward to come with a bigger delegation from the Dominican Republic for the next edition scheduled in March 2023. Belinda Coyle, of the Australia-based Agile Sourcing was very satisfied with the suppliers of sustainable products in yarns, fabrics and home textiles at Ind-Texpo 2022.
