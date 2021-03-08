Future careers 2021: Project Management and its vital importance

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/Mediawire): While there is much brouhaha about engineers and doctors, it is little known that India needs more than 70 lakh professionals of a different kind in the next ten years: project managers.
An average of 67 per cent of projects fails outright in organisations that undervalue project management as a strategic competency for driving change.
Project management: How companies go from dream to result
Project management is about people making sure certain goals are achieved - from launching a new product to opening a new office; every task can be a project and require management. What kind of tasks need this?
* When a company needs to produce something new or alter existing products
* When your task or goal has a deadline or defined start and end
* When there are multiple people or groups of stakeholders involved
* When change or risk are the tasks, and they must be managed
* When you must absolutely achieve results
* When you need to ensure the best use of resources
Project management is finite - it involves a final deliverable and is constrained to a timeline and budget - this is very different from regular management that is always ongoing. Project Managers (PMs) are those who plan, organise, and direct projects to completion - on time, on budget, and in risk management. For this, they combine processes, methods, knowledge, and experience with people management skills and business savvy.
* The potential talent gap between the number of vacancies and available managers puts US$23.4 billion in GDP at risk from 2017-27*.
How do you get into Project Management?
You can easily develop the dynamic skills needed for this field with an (https://spjimr.eruditus.com/executive-certificate-programme-in-advanced-project-management/?utm_source=TOIA & amp;utm_medium=articles & amp;utm_campaign=toi_edu_web_articles_3 & amp;utm_content=how_projectmanagement_is_vital" rel="noopener" target="_blank">Executive Certificate Programme In Advanced Project Management) certificate, awarded by the S. P. Jain Institute of Management and Research, Mumbai (SPJIMR) and .
"This seven-month programme will introduce you to the tools and techniques used for comprehensive project management, from commencement to conclusion. You will be able to solidify your understanding of the basic concepts and principles, build your ability to deliver with a precise focus on time, budget, and quality, and get ready for a whole new career," opines Dr Jyoti Jagasia, the Programme Director, SPJIMR.
What's more, you can now claim the benefits of being an alumnus from the prestigious SPJIMR.
Making world-class education accessible: Eruditus
Upskilling is now imperative for career progression, and professionals are taking to programmes like never before. Eruditus offers courses in partnership with the world's top universities with an immersive, cohort-based approach. Unlike 'open learning' that has single-digit completion rates, Eruditus helps learners stick to their course - with deadlines; everyone is part of the same course, fostering camaraderie and purpose.
With courses from globally renowned names such as MIT Sloan, Columbia, Berkeley, and Dartmouth as well as highly regarded institutions such as the IITs, IIMs, and ISB at home, Eruditus is redefining the role that online pedagogy can play for learners. Up to two-thirds of students make a career change one year after completing their Eruditus program.
Whether you are a mid-career or starting out, crafting a future-proof career is entirely within your reach. Take a leap online and get started on a whole new professional journey.
