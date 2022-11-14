Gamified math competition Matific Math League 2022 crosses registrations from 500+ schools

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/PNN): In just a few weeks since opening registrations, the prestigious Matific Math League 2022 -- deemed among the biggest online math competitions for primary school students (KG-6 grade) in India -- is experiencing fast momentum in the interest shown by top schools across different states. It has received registrations from 500+ schools for its upcoming edition between November 23 and December 6, 2022.

Among the institutions that have registered so far are top-tier schools including Lotus Valley International School, Noida, The Cambridge School Hathan, Ryan International School, Sohna Road, Gurugram, Billabong High School Kanpur, and Elpro International School Pune, to name a few.

The competition is expected to witness close to 1,000+ schools registering their students in the coming weeks.

Much more than just another Math Olympiad, Matific Math League is a 2 week-long competition that aims to encourage participation, not excellence, ignite the love of learning and build long-lasting habits.

"As a founder at Billabong High International School, my desire was to make students become visionaries by being super confident, and we are truly excited to mention that matific math league was a great choice having envisioned improvement in our students. Fulfilling this dream meant incorporating modern techniques in classrooms. There are so many interesting activities available at matific doing wonders in the learning process for every student. Huge efforts in making each concept enjoyable and educational with a gamified approach to learning mathematics effectively.," says PritiAgarwal - Educationist, Founder & CEO- Kangaroo Kids and Billabong High International School Kanpur

Organized by Matific, the multiple award-winning global ed-tech platform, the Matific Math League has been a longstanding contest for young learners to engage in mathematical challenges and develop their love for math, having fun all the way.

"The students of my school are super excited to be a part of the Matific Math League, a truly global Math Competition as it will provide them international exposure," said Som Prakash, Principal, The Cambridge school Hathan, Punjab.

Sahil Kapoor, Chief Business Officer at Matific, said, "The interest received so far proves that schools, teachers, parents and students are looking for ways to engage constructively with mathematical challenges. We welcome every child and every school in India to participate in this prestigious Math League."

For free registration, visit: (https://www.matific.com/in/en-in/home/matific-math-league)

The winners will be announced on December 10, 2022.

First place: Gold trophy along with vouchers worth Rs 150,000

Second place: Silver trophy along with vouchers worth Rs 100,000

Third place: Bronze trophy along with vouchers worth Rs 50,000

All students will be awarded certificates, and the top 3 students from the top 100 schools will receive a special Matific gift.

The Matific platform is completely aligned with every school board across India: CBSE, ICSE, IGCSE, IB, Cambridge and state, making every school eligible to participate. Matific gamifies and makes math fun for children across the world, catering to 120+ countries in 40+ languages. With the twin focus of developing conceptual understanding as well as a love for math, Matific offers a rigorous pedagogy combined with interactive activities. This blended learning reduces learning loss and math anxiety and boosts children's confidence and performance.

