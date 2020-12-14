Get a Pre-approved Personal Loan from Bajaj Finserv in Just 3 Steps

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Limited, offers customers pre-approved personal loans, which can be obtained in just 3 steps. A pre-approved personal loan is based on pre-qualification and paves way for expedited lending to address important or urgent expenses.

The pre-approved personal loan allows borrowers to obtain funding on convenient terms. Bajaj Finserv offers loans of up to Rs. 25 lakh without collateral. In fact, with Bajaj Finserv, a customer who is pre-approved can get an instant personal loan with very little to no paperwork, and without much waiting time. All one needs to do is check if they qualify for a pre-approved loan.

Customers can get a pre-approved personal loan from Bajaj Finserv in just three simple steps:

Step 1: Log into with phone number and OTP

Step 2: Check the pre-approved offer and select the loan tenure and other details

Step 3: Follow the instructions and complete the application.

Some customers may be asked to share their basic documentation to a representative from Bajaj Finserv.

Most applicants receive the funds they need within 24 hours* or less.

One can avail of a personal loan even if they don't have an existing pre-approved offer. For this, the applicant must meet Bajaj Finserv's eligibility criteria. One should:

* Be a residing citizen of India

* Have a credit score of 750 or more

* Have a steady source of income

* Meet the city-specific minimum monthly income requirement

Be aged between 23 and 55 years

On meeting this eligibility criterion, one can complete the easy application form on the Bajaj Finserv website and get the money they need.

Other benefits on personal loan

Besides offering a pre-approved personal loan via a 100% digital and paperless process, Bajaj Finserv offers borrowers the option to avail up to Rs. 25 lakh and repay it over tenures of up to 60 months. One may use the to plan their repayment.

The Flexi Loan facility is another feature one can opt for. One can lower their EMIs by up to 45%*, by servicing only the interest component of the EMIs for the initial portion of the tenure. To benefit from all these features and get an instant personal loan in just 24 hours* of approval, customers can check their pre-approved offer and get themselves a personal loan.

*T & C apply

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

To know more, please visit: .

