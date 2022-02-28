GGTalks successfully launches its operations in India to promote gaming culture through constant updates and industry-insights

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/ATK): GGTalks, a sub-organization of (https://www.technotification.com) Technotification, has been launched to promote gaming through regular industry insights and updates. The platform will not only cover Indian and International gaming development but also provide opinion-based content from experienced gamers along with reviews and guides.
GGTalks aims to provide all kinds of updates on the gaming industry including interviews and podcasts with gamers who have been struggling to showcase their work. It's like there's no audience for them, it's just that people don't get to know about them because of all the hype created by the media for specific games and platforms.
It seems like the gaming industry in India doesn't believe in the potential audience who are interested in regional and international gaming updates from India's point of view. There are many games, gamers, and streamers in India who don't receive any attention from the mainstream media. The gamers and small variety streamers like Leon WalkThrough, Crazy RC, and BunnyMau are some of those gamers who play all kinds of games on different platforms but never got much attention from the media to support the cause.
There's a huge demand for the content and there's very little to consume. Indian audiences want to delve more into different genres of gaming and try out different platforms for gaming and streaming, all they need is regular updates and suggestions.
According to (https://bit.ly/3JYeQBu) Vikram Singh (CEO of Technotification), "We wanted to create a gaming news website that can provide the latest news and updates about games, gamers, and gaming platforms. Our writers are experienced gamers who know what they are writing"
"We wanted to start a gaming news section dedicated to India that can provide the latest news and updates about games, gamers, and gaming platforms in India. We'll be interviewing people from the small to large gaming communities to promote them", Vikram mentioned.
GGTalks is currently establishing its feet and there's a need for a lot of enthusiasm from the team working behind it. GGTalks is definitely not the first website to try this and won't be the last one. However, looking at the numbers and responses, GGTalks isn't going to stop its mission.
