Ghaziabad-based Digital Anaam Academy earns Google Certificate for its range of digital marketing courses in India

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI/PNN): The Ghaziabad-based Digital Anaam Academy, a leading digital marketing centre, has earned a Google certificate for its range of digital marketing courses and services in India.

The academy provides an entire range of digital marketing courses and services, which consists of SEO services, PPO services, website designing, SMO services, digital marketing, content marketing, Google AdWords, graphic designing, etc., making it India's top digital marketing centre.

Founded by Anaam Tiwary in January- 2010, Digital Anaam Academy helps students, small, medium, and large businesses to increase their online presence. With a client-oriented and multi-channel approach, the academy develops sustainable ROI strategies and delivers outstanding results.

Anaam Tiwary, founder, Anaam Digital Academy, said, "Our students and client niche is spread across various fields, including real estate, education, health, travel, etc. Our USP is that the clients do not need to look for another training centre as they keep evolving with the trends and requirements."

Since its inception in 2010, the training centre has provided courses and services to more than 1,000 clients, completed over 200 projects, generated more than 2 lakh leads, and successfully delivered 200 - 500 per cent growth for its clients within the first year of its establishment.

The academy has started various online courses in digital marketing, graphic design, and website design. The main aim behind starting these online courses was to share their industry experience, techniques, and tips with young and aspiring digital marketers, website designers, and graphic designers who yearn to make a mark in this industry.

