VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: Glovve, the enterprise relocation technology platform from Writer Relocations, today announced the launch of its controlled Open Bidding Marketplace for relocation partners. As organisations scale across cities and adopt more distributed workforce models, employee relocation has moved beyond logistics to become a defining moment in the employee experience. This will help HR and Administration teams across enterprises to seamlessly manage their employee mobility across India. Designed and powered by Writer Relocations' decades of relocation expertise, Glovve combines industry knowledge with modern digital infrastructure to create a structured, technology-governed marketplace that brings clarity, fairness and confidence to relocation decisions. Curated and trained relocation partners participate in an open bidding process governed by defined service, compliance and performance parameters, allowing enterprises to balance competitiveness with control without increasing operational burden.

"Relocation is often one of the most stressful touchpoints in an employee's journey, yet it is still managed through fragmented and manual processes," said Vishal Agarwal, Regional Head - India & GCC, Writer Relocations. "With Glovve, we are combining Writer Relocations' decades of relocation expertise with a technology-led marketplace model that brings structure, transparency and predictability to a function that directly impacts employee trust. It allows HR leaders to stay in control while the platform manages complexity in the background," he added. Designed exclusively for B2B corporate relocations, the platform supports both corporate-paid and corporate-reimbursed programmes, managing inter-city and intra-city moves across India. From household goods to vehicle relocations, Glovve enables organisations to manage diverse mobility needs through a single, integrated system, without losing visibility or governance.

For relocation partners, Glovve creates a level playing field where opportunity is driven by capability and performance, not proximity or preference. A dedicated partner app digitises every step of the process, creating a transparent and auditable trail that builds trust across stakeholders. Underpinning the platform is a secure, cloud-based and fully paperless infrastructure, designed for enterprise reliability, data protection and sustainability. Regular feature updates, continuous support and partner training ensure the ecosystem evolves alongside organisational needs. About Glovve Glovve is the enterprise digital relocation platform from Writer Relocations, a pioneer in the global relocation industry since 1947. Designed for modern HR and administration teams, the platform brings together relocation expertise and technology to simplify how organisations manage employee mobility across India.

The platform enables enterprises to manage inter-city and intra-city relocations through a secure, governed and fully digital ecosystem. With features such as open bidding among curated relocation partners, end-to-end move management, real-time visibility, cost optimisation and compliance controls, Glovve helps organisations deliver a seamless relocation experience for both HR teams and employees. Glovve represents the next evolution of corporate relocation, combining scale, transparency and governance within a single enterprise platform. For more information, please visit www.glovve.com / https://writerrelocations.com/in/ Contact Details: Corporate Communications | corp.comm@writercorporation.com (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)