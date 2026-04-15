VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 15: GM Modular, a leading name in electrical solutions and home automation, has launched its GM Smart Living Studio in Lucknow, marking a significant milestone in the brand's expansion across North India.

Located in the prime locality of Gomti Nagar, the newly unveiled showroom spans 1,353 sq. ft. and is designed to offer a premium, experiential retail environment. The studio showcases GM Modular's comprehensive and evolving product portfolio, including modular switches, luxury lighting solutions, advanced home automation systems, fans and appliances, music and mobile accessories, and other smart living innovations.

The grand launch event, held on April 14, 2026, witnessed an overwhelming response from architects, interior designers, channel partners, and customers. The inauguration was graced by Smt. Sushma Kharakwal, Mayor of Lucknow; Prashant Bhatia, RSS Sampark Pramukh - Awadh Prant; along with other distinguished guests and industry professionals. Adding to the excitement, renowned actor and brand ambassador Suniel Shetty made a special appearance at the event, engaging with attendees and highlighting the importance of smart and modern living solutions in today's homes.