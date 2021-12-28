GMAC announces additional registration window for the NMAT by GMAC exam from January 3, 2022

New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Graduate Management Admission Council™ (GMAC™), administrator of the NMAT by GMAC™ exam and a global association of leading graduate business schools, today announced the additional registration window for the NMAT by GMAC exam starting January 03 until January 09, 2022.

It has been GMAC's singular focus to help candidates and schools continue to operate in a virtual, ever-changing environment. In its effort to support candidates who are aspiring to pursue their management degrees, this is the second year in a row that GMAC is offering an additional registration window to students.

Candidates can log on to mba.com/nmat to register for the exam.

Gaurav Srivastava, Regional Director, South Asia, GMAC said, "Since the onset of the pandemic, we have strived to provide more convenience and better service to meet the needs of candidates and schools. We are confident that this additional window of the NMAT by GMAC exam will assist students who have missed taking the test earlier as well as schools that have extended their applications deadline."

Interested candidates should note the following features about this year's additional registration window:

Who is not eligible?

Candidates who have used all three attempts for the NMAT by GMAC exam for the testing year July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022, cannot register for the additional window. This means the candidates who have taken the main attempt as well as the two re-takes, cannot avail this opportunity.

Important Points to note:

-Additional registration window will start from 03 January 2022 till 09 January 2022. Please note that exam slots are limited and are on first-come-first-serve basis only. The exam will be available at limited test centres and exam slots in Online Proctored Exam at Home will be available on certain dates within the testing period.

-Candidates who already have an account but could not register earlier, can use their existing account and complete the registration. There is no need to create a new account.

-Candidates can choose their preferred exam mode for both the exams at the test center and online proctored exam at home option. However, exams will be available at limited test centres and exam slots in Online Proctored Exam at Home will be available on certain dates within the testing period.

-Only one exam attempt will be allowed within this exam delivery window.

-The registration fee will be INR 2300 plus taxes for main attempt or retake attempt. For more details on fees, please visit (https://www.mba.com/en-in/exams/nmat/about-the-exam/important-dates-and-fees)

Some of the unique features of the exam that help candidates perform better, assess their performance, and play to their strengths with added convenience and flexibility are:

*Equal weightage to all sections and no negative marking

*108 questions in an exam duration of 120 minutes

*Retake opportunities to improve score

*Instant score preview and official score card within 48 hours for Candidates and Schools, subject to there are no test delivery incidences and audit of online exams is completed, which may take 5 to 7 working days.

*Testing options at test centre with social distancing norms & online proctored at home

The NMAT by GMAC™ is a computer-based exam and has three sections - Language Skills, Quantitative Skills and Logical Reasoning.

The NMAT by GMAC™ is accepted by the following Institutes:

India: SVKM's NarseeMonjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Indore Navi Mumbai and Chandigarh; Indian School of Business (ISB) - (Advanced Management Programme in Business Analytics (AMPBA); SPJIMR - Mumbai (For PGMPW); Xavier University, Bhubaneswar; SDA Bocconi Asia Center; ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad and other locations; K.J Somaiya Institute of Management, School of Inspired Leadership (Soil); Alliance University, Bangalore; Athena School of Management , Mumbai; Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida; Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University; Bennett University, Delhi NCR; Universal Business School; Woxsen School of Business Management, Hyderabad; Thapar School of Management, Chandigarh; ISBR Business School, Bengaluru, Karnataka; Jain University- CMS Business School; Amrut Mody School of Management, Ahmedabad University, Ahmedabad; BSE Institute Limited, Mumbai; Master's Union School of Business; Amity University, Delhi NCR; SRM University, Chennai, Delhi NCR; Sonipat University of Petroleum & Energy Studies (UPES), Dehradun; BML Munjal University, Delhi; VIT University, Vellore; ITM Business School, Navi Mumbai; Mody University, Rajasthan; GITAM School of International Business, Visakhapatnam; Hyderabad Business School, GITAM University, Hyderabad; Jindal Global Business school - Delhi NCR; Chitkara University; IFIM College, Bangalore; VijayBhoomi University; MYRA school of Business (Global MBA- Dalhousie University); IIHMR University; Ansal University; Lovely Professional University; IILM University

Philippines: Asian Institute of Management; Ateneo Graduate School of Business; Virata School of Business, University of the Philippines; De La Salle University - Dasmarinas; School of Business Administration, Arellano University; De La Salle University

South Africa: Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS); Milpark Business School; North-West University; Rhodes Business School; University of South Africa Graduate School of Business Leadership; WITS Business; Nelson Mandela University Business School; University of Cape Town (UCT)

Nigeria: Lagos Business School; Lead City University; Redeemer's University; Afe Babalola University; Covenant University, Nigeria

NMAT by GMAC™

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) owns and administers the NMAT by GMAC™ exam. The NMAT by GMAC™ is accepted by 41 leading institutions in India for securing admissions to their flagship MBA and other management programmes in India. Besides India, the NMAT by GMAC™ exam today is delivered across 12 countries namely, South Africa, Philippines, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Botswana, Nepal, Sri Lanka, UAE, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

For further information, please visit: (https://www.mba.com/en-in/exams/nmat?utm_source=GMACDomain & utm_medium=redirect & utm_campaign=nmat-org_domain)(www.nmat.org)

