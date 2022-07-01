Go frameless with superfast Coolita OS 2.0 - Coocaa launches Coolgo Smart TV

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/PNN): Coocaa has launched a new 40 inch (100 cm) Full HD TV for INR 15,999 in India.

The Full HD TV comes with Coolita 2.0 Operating System, DDR 512 MB and 4 GB Flash.

The TV will be preloaded with most used applications in India. The TV set is bezel-less with Dolby digital decoder and 30 Watt speaker.

The TV comes with Coolita 2.0 operating system and is powered by the Quad core processor & 4GB Storage memory to ensure smooth multitasking and fast performance, Trochilus Extreme picture quality processing engine and the enhanced colour palette in this TV make your viewing experience a thing to cherish.

The Dolby audio surround sound system with a sound output to 30W helps to make the experience immersive and engaging. It runs on Coolita 2.0 AI Smart OS which enables operation smooth & superfast, Apps such YouTube, Prime Video, Zee5 hungama, Eros now offers unlimited contents to entertain you.

According to Sushovit Ranjan, Business Head Coocaa TV, "We have created the new product, keeping in mind, the features which are most in demand. Coocaa always attempts at inventing better and valuable offerings that match consumer expectations. Our products are backed up with high-end features like the "Eye Care" Technology and Digital Noise Filter that protects the consumer's eyes and ears from harmful radiations, giving them a wonderful and safe viewing experience."We are very exicted to lauch this product on Flipkart at a introductory price of Rs. 15999.

Coocaa is a name synonymous to innovations in smart televisions' technology. The brand is known for dynamism in terms of usability and technological upgrade across the globe.

Product link: (https://www.flipkart.com/coocaa-100-cm-40-inch-full-hd-led-smart-%20tv/p/itma261baccf3559?pid=TVSGF3EVPVQFNQDF)

(https://www.coocaatv.in)

Coocaa is globally renowned brand from Skyworth and has been in existence since 2006. Coocaa is a registered trademark of the market-leading TV manufacturer Skyworth, is an epitome of modern design with advanced technologies that has been extremely popular among masses. With its wide range of affordable televisions, Coocaa dominates the open market.

