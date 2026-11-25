BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 25: Coca-Cola India is bringing back Gold Spot, the iconic Indian orange beverage fondly remembered as 'The Zing Thing'. Returning in a new can format, the brand brings back its signature tangy orange flavour and the spirited personality that made it a much-loved favourite.

Introduced in India in 1952, Gold Spot became a familiar part of everyday moments, from school canteen breaks and birthday celebrations to neighbourhood hangouts and family gatherings. In the mid-1980s, the brand introduced 'The Zing Thing', a memorable positioning that captured its youthful energy and spirited personality.

Sumeli Chatterjee, Head- Sparkling Flavors, Marketing, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said: "Almost everyone who grew up with Gold Spot has a story to tell, and that enduring connection is what makes this return so meaningful. Gold Spot presents the same tangy orange taste that consumers remember, and now in a can. And for those experiencing it for the first time, one sip and the Zing does the talking. We are proud to welcome Gold Spot back and to begin its next chapter with a new generation of consumers. The Zing Thing is back!"