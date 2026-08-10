NewsVoir Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: Google's Pro-tier Pixel lineup looks set to grow with two new additions: the Google Pixel 11 Pro and the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL. The Pixel 11 Pro is tipped to launch alongside the standard Pixel 11 around August 2026. The larger Pixel 11 Pro XL is expected to follow separately, around 19 September 2026, and Indian sale dates for both will likely be confirmed closer to their respective launches. Buyers mapping out their purchase can already turn to Bajaj Finance's Easy EMI Loan. It offers a loan offer amount of up to Rs. 5 lakh, a tenure between 3 and 60 months, and access through a large network of partner stores nationwide.

Key specifications Both phones are expected to run on the same Tensor G6 chipset, yet they diverge in screen size, battery capacity, and camera balance. Here is what current information points to for each model. Google Pixel 11 Pro (expected specifications): * Display: 6.31-inch OLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 1280x2856 resolution * Chipset: Google Tensor G6 * RAM and storage: 16GB RAM with 512GB storage * Rear camera: Triple 50MP setup * Front camera: 42MP * Battery: 5,000mAh with 45W fast charging and 25W wireless charging Google Pixel 11 Pro XL (expected specifications): * Display: 7.02-inch LTPO AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, with HDR and Ultra HDR support * Chipset: Google Tensor G6 built on a 2nm process

* RAM and storage: 12GB RAM with 512GB or 1TB storage * Rear camera: 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 12MP telephoto * Front camera: 20MP * Battery: 6,200mAh with 90W fast charging Which one suits different needs The Pixel 11 Pro suits buyers who prefer a phone that sits comfortably in one hand, without sacrificing flagship features to get there. Its 42MP front camera and triple 50MP rear system point towards strong portraits and low-light detail. Meanwhile, 25W wireless charging adds a welcome dose of everyday convenience. The Pixel 11 Pro XL, by contrast, is built for buyers who want the largest possible screen for streaming, gaming, and multitasking. Its 7.02-inch display, larger 6,200mAh battery, and rapid 90W charging point towards a phone designed for longer sessions away from a charger. Its telephoto lens also adds useful reach for distant subjects that the standard Pro may not capture quite as effectively.

Pricing in India Current estimates place both phones in a similar price bracket, though the final figures will likely depend on the storage and colour options chosen at launch. Both the Pixel 11 Pro and the Pixel 11 Pro XL are expected to start from around Rs. 1,19,999. * Google Pixel 11 Pro: expected from around Rs. 1,19,999 * Google Pixel 11 Pro XL: expected from around Rs. 1,19,999 Disclaimer: Prices may change based on availability, offers, and location. Please check the latest price before buying. Offers on Google phones Both phones are expected to launch in India soon, with Bajaj Finance extending Easy EMI Loan benefits to eligible models, including:

* Zero down payment on select models * Easy EMI Loan options starting from Rs. 830 * Flexible tenures ranging between 3 and 60 months * Up to 60% off the price of select phones How to get a Pixel phone on Easy EMIs Shoppers can plan their purchase in a few simple steps once either phone goes on sale in India. * Choose the Google Pixel 11 Pro or the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL at a Bajaj Finance partner store or on the Bajaj Finserv website * Check eligibility for the Easy EMI Loan and select a tenure that fits, from 3 up to 60 months

* Complete the KYC verification, either online or in-store, whichever is more convenient * Review the loan offer amount and place the order once everything is confirmed Both the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL are set to deliver Google's latest camera and AI capabilities. Their size and battery differences will likely steer buyers towards the one that fits their lifestyle. Once pricing is confirmed, an Easy EMI Loan from Bajaj Finance can help spread the cost across a tenure that fits comfortably into individual plans. About Bajaj Finance Limited Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S & P Global ratings.

To know more, visit www.bajajfinserv.in. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)