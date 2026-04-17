PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], April 16: The Government of India, through the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), is strengthening the clean cooking fuel ecosystem with a clear focus on consumer protection, transparency, and system integrity. A coordinated nationwide drive has intensified enforcement against malpractices such as hoarding and diversion, while ensuring consistent and uninterrupted LPG supply across the country. Alongside, technology-led interventions and closer monitoring of distribution networks are improving accountability and service delivery, reinforcing trust in the system.

These efforts are being complemented by accelerated expansion of piped natural gas (PNG) infrastructure under a broader policy push to provide reliable and long-term clean energy access. As availability stabilises and transparency improves, consumer perception is witnessing a positive shift--from earlier concerns around access to greater confidence in supply and service reliability. This integrated approach reflects the Government's commitment to building a resilient, consumer-centric, and future-ready clean fuel ecosystem.