GoPro unveils Mission 1 cinematic cameras with 8K60 recording, MFT mount

GoPro has unveiled a new lineup of compact cinema cameras under the Mission 1 Series, marking its entry into the higher end of the digital imaging market. The company has announced three core models — Mission 1 Pro, Mission 1, and Mission 1 Pro ILS — built around a new 50MP 1-inch sensor and GP3 processor. The cameras will be showcased at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) trade show, with pricing yet to be announced.

GoPro Mission 1 Series: Models

The Mission 1 Pro is the flagship model, offering the highest video resolutions, frame rates, and full open-gate capabilities.

The Mission 1 Pro ILS adds support for interchangeable lenses using a Micro Four Thirds mount, allowing compatibility with a wide range of lenses via adapters.

The standard Mission 1 retains the same sensor and processor but is limited to lower video frame rates and open gate capabilities compared to the Pro models.

GoPro is also offering multiple bundled versions of the Pro model, including the Creator and Ultimate Creator editions, with additional accessories such as microphones, battery grips, and stabilisation systems.

GoPro Mission 1 Series: Details

The Mission 1 Series centres around a new 50MP 1-inch sensor paired with GoPro’s GP3 processor. The company says the sensor uses larger pixels and a Quad Bayer setup to improve low-light performance and dynamic range up to 14 stops.

The GP3 processor is based on a 5nm architecture and includes an AI-focused neural processing unit. GoPro says this combination allows for higher frame rates, improved thermal performance and longer recording times compared to its previous cameras.

Across the lineup, the cameras support high-resolution video capture, including up to 8K recording and high frame rate modes for slow motion. The Mission 1 Pro and Pro ILS models support up to 8K at 60fps, 4K at 240fps, and high-speed burst modes up to 960fps at 1080p. The standard Mission 1 model supports lower maximum frame rates, including 8K30 and 4K120.

The cameras also support open gate recording, which captures the full sensor in a 4:3 format. This allows users to reframe footage for different aspect ratios during editing. Open gate recording goes up to 8K30 and 4K120 on the Pro models, while the base model supports 4K120.

The cameras support up to 10-bit colour, HDR video formats and bitrates up to 240Mbps. They also include features such as timecode sync for multi-camera setups and 32-bit float audio recording with four built-in microphones.

GoPro has also introduced 13 capture modes tuned for different scenarios, such as underwater shooting and vlogging. These modes use scene detection and machine learning to adjust settings automatically, though manual controls are also available. On the photography side, the cameras support 50MP image capture, RAW shooting and burst modes of up to 60 frames per second.

As for the battery, GoPro said that the cameras can record for over five hours at 1080p30 and more than three hours at 4K30 on a single charge using the new Enduro 2 battery.

GoPro Mission 1 Series: Availability

GoPro said the Mission 1 Pro, Mission 1 Pro Grip Edition and Mission 1 will be available for preorder starting May 21, with sales beginning May 28 in select regions. Other variants, including the Pro ILS and Creator editions, will launch later in Q3 2026.

The company will announce pricing at its NAB trade show, which starts April 18 in Las Vegas, the US.