"Great Pleasure to Receive Honorary Degree from Galgotias University which is Now World renowned"- Nitin Gadkari Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Galgotias University held their Convocation Ceremony on 21st March at 12.30 pm at the Galgotias University's campus. The esteemed Chief Guest for this year's ceremony was none other than Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation.

While addressing the function, he said that, "Don't be job takers, but be job providers", He also added that the purpose of education is to work for the welfare of the poor, exploited and backward sections of society. We have to take necessary and important steps as humanity.

He concluded by saying that the Galgotias University is not only the biggest university of North India but is also known all over the world for its education and quality. Chief Guest Minister Nitin Gadkari also inaugurated the Driverless Bus prepared by the engineering students of the University.

Proud CEO of Galgotias University, Dhruv Galgotia announced that a full state of the art Research centre on Gir-breed cows will open in Galgotias University.

Praising the Department of Agricultural Sciences of Galgotias University, he called for setting up a research centre on Gir breed of cow and a super specialty hospital on animals.

In this convocation, University's Chancellor Suneel Galgotia and CEO Dhruv Galgotia presented Nitin Gadkari with an honorary doctorate for the excellent work done by him in public service. In this ceremony, 72 gold medals, 40 silver, 23 bronze medals as well as 17 PhD degrees were also awarded to the students.

University's Chancellor Sunil Galgotia extended his best wishes to the students on the occasion of the convocation and said, "We wish the students all the best for their bright future and make the institute proud."

The Convocation Ceremony is a milestone event in the lives of our graduates, where they are awarded their well-earned degrees and diplomas. This year, with heartfelt thanks to the ministry, we welcomed a distinguished personality, Nitin Jairam Gadkari, who has been instrumental in driving the development of India's infrastructure and transportation sector.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)