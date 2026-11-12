VMPL Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 12: Ahmedabad is hosting HAEMATOCON 2026, the 67th annual conference of the Indian Society of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, from November 12 to 15. The four-day event is expected to bring together 4,000 delegates from across India and 200 international faculty members. Leading haematologists, haemato-oncologists, medical oncologists, researchers and other healthcare professionals, alongside experts from countries including the US, UK, Germany, Australia, Japan, China and Bangladesh, will participate in the conference, one of India's major academic gatherings in haematology and haemato-oncology. Being organised under the theme 'Advancing Hematology: From Evidence to Clinical Excellence', HAEMATOCON 2026 will provide a platform for specialists to exchange knowledge, discuss emerging research and examine developments in the diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders.

The academic programme will cover a range of subjects, including benign and malignant haematology, transfusion medicine, stem cell transplantation, molecular diagnostics and laboratory haematology. It will feature lectures by national and international experts and research presentations. Dr. Tuphan Kanti Dolai, Secretary ISHBT, said, "Advances in haematology have transformed the way many blood disorders are diagnosed and treated. HAEMATOCON 2026 will bring together experts from India and abroad to share knowledge and discuss new developments. Equally important is the need to create greater public awareness about early diagnosis, prevention and access to treatment." The conference will highlight six major categories of conditions, including sickle cell disease, haemophilia, thalassaemia, anaemia, leukaemia and immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

Discussions on sickle cell disease will focus on early screening, genetic counselling and comprehensive care. Sessions on haemophilia and thalassaemia will highlight awareness of inherited blood disorders, carrier screening and access to appropriate treatment. The conference will also emphasise the importance of identifying the underlying causes of anaemia and ensuring timely medical intervention. It will address developments in the diagnosis and treatment of leukaemia, including advances in chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy and bone marrow transplantation. For ITP, the focus will be on recognising symptoms associated with low platelet counts and understanding evolving treatment options. Dr. Amit Khurana, Organising Secretary of HAEMATOCON 2026, said, "Our aim is to make this conference a platform for scientific exchange as well as wider engagement with issues affecting patients. It will highlight how timely diagnosis can make a significant difference to treatment outcomes. It will also encourage voluntary blood donation and stem cell donor registration, and help bridge the gap between medical advances and public understanding."

The conference will include presentations of cutting-edge research, interactive case discussions, hands-on workshops and an exhibition showcasing developments in the field. Awards recognising outstanding research will also be presented. The conference will take place at Club O7, Ahmedabad. Official conference website: https://haematocon2026.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)