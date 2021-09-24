Hafele launches Vauth Sagel pull-out storage solutions for kitchen

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): With increasing real estate prices and shrinking spaces, the need for innovation in home interiors gains paramount importance.

At Hafele we aim to create more functionality within the constraints of the space available so that you, our customer can get 'more life per meter square'.

'The Kitchen' remains a constant study for us and we spend a lot of time in curating innovative concepts that can optimize the space in every nook and corner of a kitchen without any compromise on 'functionality'.

Hafele brings to you some attractive innovations from the house of (https://www.hafeleindia.com/hap-live/web/WFS/Haefele-HIN-Site/en_IN/-/INR/Static-View/pdfcatalog/en_IN/VauthSagel2020/index.html?startpage=0.1#page_0.1) Vauth Sagel that will travel a mile to effectively use the space in your kitchen - be it in the form of an unused corner, wasted gaps under your countertop and blind edges that leave no or little room for accessing cabinets.

Narrow Base Cabinets: The base cabinet is the fundament of every kitchen. What happens under the countertop is as important as what happens on top. Whether food or cooking utensils, cutlery or dishes, whether for a small studio apartment or a trendy loft - (https://www.hafeleindia.com/hap-live/web/WFS/Haefele-HIN-Site/en_IN/-/INR/Static-View/pdfcatalog/en_IN/VauthSagel2020/index.html?startpage=0.1#page_0.1) Vauth Sagel's Base Cabinet Solutions by Hafele are intelligent, versatile and flexible in order to make everyday life easier. The VS SUB Slim and SUB Side are your ideal bet for storing bottles, spice jars, baking trays, cleaning towels etc. in a narrow cabinet application (150 - 300 mm wide cabinets). If there is a niche in the kitchen, it can now be utilized to gain optimum storage space.

Tall Units: An elegant tall cabinet is the gateway to a good kitchen life. As a storage cabinet for food or as a practical storage option for kitchen utensils, it significantly contributes to improved working efficiency and an increased quality of life

Vauth Sagel's VS TAL® Gate Pro by Hafele is a miracle of utility due to its divided storage concept. Large containers can be kept in the back of the pantry while smaller containers can be placed in the door racks; allowing you to store more and organize well. The system not only provides storage options with lots of room, but also meets all the requirements for a convenient storage space solution.

The VS TAL Gate opens up the best perspectives in the kitchen. Developed for maximum storage space and easy access, it sets new standards in convenience and design. It is particularly characterized by the opening mechanism that automatically moves the stored goods toward the user in one go, providing for an optimal overview.

Every kitchen needs a little elegance. The (https://www.hafeleindia.com/hap-live/web/WFS/Haefele-HIN-Site/en_IN/-/INR/Static-View/pdfcatalog/en_IN/VauthSagel2020/index.html?startpage=0.1#page_0.1) VS TAL Larder Spin by Hafele provides convenience and added value; the front can be extended and completely rotated to the left or right allowing free access to the stored items.

Corner Cabinets: A corner cabinet is not simply a cabinet placed in a corner. With this conceptual approach, Vauth Sagel has developed cabinet solutions that not only optimally utilize angled spaces, but instead put the corner right in the centre of the kitchen experience. As a result, unseen perspectives in the kitchen are opened-up, allowing people to experience space in a new way.

The Cornerstone Maxx by Hafele transforms awkward corner space into an absolute storage asset. Large-area shelving has been designed to extend from the cabinet in a straight line, allowing for absolute convenience, without compromising access to neighbouring units. Straight-extending kinematics with energy storage support, floating design and simple installation - your kitchen is upgraded in every respect as a result.

VS COR Fold is your most optimized bet among classic corner cabinets. Stored goods can be reached easily as the front baskets swing out in one smooth, fluid movement, making it easy to reach the rear baskets which automatically move forward into the front section of the unit. The integral self-closing damping unit guarantees quiet, effortless closure of the pull-out.

