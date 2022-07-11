Happy 2 Help U Technology officially launches mobile-based e-Mitra Care application for convenience of the e-Mitra Kiosk Holder

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI/TPT): Recently, Happy 2 Help U Technology Pvt Ltd, an innovation-driven platform that aims to assist people in establishing their own digital service store through self-employment, by providing Government to Citizen Services, has officially launched their mobile-based application with the name- 'e-Mitra Care.' The application aims to address a plethora of issues faced by numerous e-Mitra Kiosk Holders. Through this recently-launched application, Happy 2 Help U Technology Pvt Ltd is digitally solving issues like Live Support, Training, Marketing, Stationery-related issues and much more.

For developing an application like 'e-Mitra Care,' that is making the lives of people easy, Happy 2 Help U Technology was felicitated with e-Governance Awards 2019-20 and 20-21 on February 2, this year by the Department of Information Technology & Communication of the Government of Rajasthan.

Incepted by Pradeep Sharma (Founder and CEO) and Pankaj Kumar Sharma (Co-Founder), Happy 2 Help U Technology Pvt Ltd, as a LSP, launched the e-Mitra Care application for helping the e-Mitra Kiosk Holder across Rajasthan. The robust application is designed in a way that is easy to use and to provide e-Mitra Kiosk Holder with a hassle-free user experience. The application has numerous features like e-Mitra Service Training, e-Mitra Kiosk Related News and Updates and e-Mitra Kiosk Holder Digital Marketing.

Talking about the idea behind launching e-Mitra Care application, Pradeep Sharma, the Founder and CEO of Happy 2 Help U Technology Pvt Ltd, stated, "We all are aware of the fact that this is the era of digitization and people have everything at their fingertips. However, when it comes to e-Mitra, which is indeed a very good initiative, there are some issues faced by problems be it not getting notification of new updates, inability to do self-marketing, failure to get e-Mitra stationery on time and much more. Through this e-Mitra Care application, which is free to download for the e-Mitra Kiosk Holder, we aim to provide a robust and dynamic platform to the users through which they can easily get all the relevant information at the appropriate time. We also envision connecting people with the aspects of digitization and making their lives easier."

Incepted in the year 2015, Happy 2 Help U Technology Pvt Ltd is brand that caters end-to-end services to different aspects like e-Mitra LSP, E-Mitra Pay Point, Banking Kiosk, Apna CSC, Aadhar Enrollment Center (PEC), Bhamashah Enrollment Center, Top up/Recharges (Mobile, DTH, Broadband/Data, Mobile Wallets), Money Transfer Services (Wallet To Wallet, Wallet To Bank Account), Bill Payments (Post Paid mobile, Landline, Electricity), AEPS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System), Travel (Bus, IRCTC (Rail), Air), App & Website Development, Digital Marketing, Social Media Management etc. They have emerged as one of the key players that have significantly contributed to the implementation of digital services in India.

Happy 2 Help U Technology Pvt Ltd, under the able guidance and leadership of Pradeep Sharma (Founder & CEO) and Pankaj Kumar Sharma (Co-Founder), joined and got associated with the e-Mitra project on 13 May 2016 as a local service provider to create new self-employment opportunities for peoples all of the people. At the time of starting the company, Happy 2 Help U Technology Pvt Ltd was the first authorised e-Mitra Kiosk company in the districts of Jhunjhunu and Sikar. Within a short span of time, they have successfully installed more than 500 kiosks in the E-Mitra and started to work on 10 February 2017 in 5 new districts of Rajasthan namely Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara, Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar.

After Covid Pandemic, they strive to create opportunities of self-employment to these types of people in the whole of Rajasthan. Started working as an LSP in e-Mitra Project on 20 August 2020. In the e-Mitra project, the name of Today "Happy 2 Help U Technology" is known as the best local service provider (LSP). Their highly scalable and inter-operable solution provides tools to strengthen the lives of people and make development efforts more effective by increasing efficiency and transparency.

To know more about them, click on this link:- (http://emitracare.com/site/index.php)

