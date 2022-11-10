Hari Kiran Chereddi wins ET Global Indian Leaders Awards 2022 for Excellence in Pharmaceuticals

Felicitated by Dia Mirza at the award in the recognition of the immense impact in Pharmaceuticals

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI/PNN): HRV Global Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. received another accolade in its already illustrious journey for its positive impact in the healthcare industry.

Hari Kiran Chereddi, MD & CEO of HRV Global Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. was felicitated at the Economic Times Global Indian Leaders awards ceremony by well-known Bollywood actor Dia Mirza. The award was to recognize his leadership and his company's influence on the pharmaceutical sector.

Speaking after being felicitated at the ET Global Indian Leader awards 2022, MD & CEO of HRV Global Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, said: " Thank you Economic Times and the honorable jury for this recognition, truly humbled, many thanks once again!"

Hari Kiran Chereddi is the Managing Director at HRV Global Life Sciences, India & CEO of New Horizon Global GmbH, Switzerland (a subsidiary of HRV Global Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd).

Hari Kiran was listed in the Forbes Global CEO list in 2010/2011 & 2012. Hari Kiran has served and continues to serve on a number of prestigious international entities including the prestigious Columbia Law School Task Force which helps promote US-India Clean Energy investments, CII (Confederation of Indian Industries), Bureau of Indian Standards, Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Hyderabad Angels and many more.After being in a senior leadership role for Bank of America as Head of Business Operations, Hari Kiran quit a successful corporate life to set up Sujana Energy (a group company of the USD 2.5 Bn Industrial conglomerate, Sujana Group). He helped device a new spectrum in the Solar energy sector which was industry-defining at that time and led Sujana Energy to emerge as one of India's Top 10 players in the clean energy space.

Not one to be happy in his comfort zone, after Solar energy, it was Pharmaceuticals. Most recently, he was appointed as executive director at Sriam Labs (now a group company of the Pharma major, Laurus Labs). During this period, he transitioned a family-run enterprise into a professionalized organization with operational excellence and execution capabilities, creating an exit event by merging Sriam Labs into Laurus Labs. Laurus Labs is now listed on the Indian Stock Markets and is part of the index.

In the last 5 years, Hari has built two large-scale market expansion companies called HRV Global Life Sciences & New Horizon Global. Both companies have an active presence in India, USA, Switzerland, Lithuania, Dubai, Iran & Turkey and work with over 100+ Large Pharmaceutical companies across the world. For someone who draws inspiration from creative business models, today the company is the first-of-its-kind which is to help companies access relatively opaque pharmaceutical markets across the world & enjoy a leadership position in this area. Hari leads the pack in creating value through market expansion, technology transfers and assured supply contracts through his deep client-centric relationships.

Hari is also an active angel investor & mentor. In the last 3 years, he has successfully exited over 6 investments with an average RoCE of 6.5x while holding investments in 4 other 'promising' companies. In addition to being a consummate senior executive, he has authored over 30 professional articles and delivered over 50+ speeches at various professional forums around the world. His career represents success in the corporate world, innovative entrepreneurship and best-of-breed academics.

Hari is a Computer Science Engineer from India & an MBA in Supply Chain Management and Finance from USA. Keeping his keen academic interest active, Hari is currently pursuing his Doctorate (PhD) with a research focus on seamless inventory management in the Pharmaceutical Industry.

Hari is an avid sportsman, who as a professional badminton player, represented India in over 25 International tournaments in the men's doubles circuit till December 2019. His career best BWF World Tour Ranking of #56.

