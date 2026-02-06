PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 6: HarperCollins Publishers India is proud to announce the forthcoming publication of Smarter Than the Storm, a new book by Amitabh Kant, one of India's most influential policymakers and public intellectuals, co-authored with Siddharth Sinha.

The announcement coincides with the official cover reveal by Amitabh Kant, marking the first public milestone ahead of the book's release later this year. Smarter Than the Storm examines how nations, institutions, and leaders can navigate an era defined by climate disruption, economic volatility, and rapid technological change, not through reaction, but through strategic foresight, systemic reform, and long-term thinking.

A key focus of the book is the role of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in shaping future-ready economies and governance systems. Kant and Sinha explore how AI, when aligned with policy, sustainability goals, and institutional capacity, can become a critical lever for resilience, competitiveness, and inclusive growth, while also addressing the risks of inaction and fragmented adoption.