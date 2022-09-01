Harshavardhan Pusala, Founder and managing director Techurate wins World's Greatest Leaders Awards 2021-2022

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 1 (ANI/GPRC): Techurate is the emerging brand of the year 2022 at the World's Greatest Brands & Leaders Awards 2021-2022. Harshvardhan Pusala, Founder and Managing Director, Techurate Systems Pvt Ltd has been awarded the World's Greatest Leaders Awards 2021-2022 at the 18th Edition of Asia-Africa Business & Social Forum.

18th Edition of Asia-Africa Business & Social Forum was organized by AsiaOne magazine on the theme of Celebrating 75 Years of India's independence. The aim was to highlight the Glorious Journey of Development & Progress commemorating 75 Years of Indian Excellence and recognize the contribution of great business, social and political leaders in this glorious odyssey. The 18th Edition of Asia-Africa Business & Social Forum 2022 also organized the Greatest Brands & Leaders 2021-22 Asia - Americas - Africa and COVID-19 Commitment Awards 2021-22. Techurate was recognized as an emerging brand and its Founder and Managing Director Harshvardhan Pusala was awarded the World's Greatest Leader at the event.

Commenting on the same, Harshavardhan Pusala, Founder and Managing Director of Techurate said; "I am humbled by this award bestowed upon me and am proud of Techurate's contribution to the fast-growing Fintech industry in India. The award is a testimony to our contribution to financial inclusion in underserved markets around the world. I proudly share this award with all our employees who have strived hard to achieve this and with all our clients who bestowed their faith in us."

Techurate is a Global Smart Banking technology company with a fine blend of technology skills, strong domain knowledge and 500+ years of industry experience. Techurate has worked in several highly under-banked nations and has successfully leveraged the power of Digital in bringing a vast audience into the organized banking fold. Headquartered in Bangalore, the company has served around 250+ Banks and Financial Institutions across 15+ geographies globally in a short span.

With its flagship products and services, the company has scripted several success stories in emerging markets like Zambia, Cameroon, and Botswana, that they are looking to repeat in Latin America and India.

Techurate provides highly customized Digital Banking Technology Solutions for Banks and Financial Institutions that systematically deliver greater agility, measurable business value, and enhanced customer experience.

For further information visit the website (http://www.techurate.com)

