Herbalife Nutrition is the Nutrition Partner to Royal Challengers Bangalore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Herbalife Nutrition is the Official Nutrition Partner to Royal Challengers Bangalore for the 2021 season. As one of the world's leading nutrition companies, Herbalife Nutrition fuels the performance of hundreds of sporting teams and athletes globally.
This partnership reflects the commitment of both Herbalife Nutrition and Royal Challengers Bangalore to optimal nutrition as a cornerstone of excellent sporting performance.
Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Khanna, Vice President and India Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition, said, "We understand the deep synergy between sports nutrition and performance, and we are proud to extend our expertise to Royal Challengers Bangalore. The team comprises of some of the best global cricketing talent and they have made a great start in the season. We look forward to launching 'BOLD IS FIT' with Royal Challengers Bangalore and supporting their nutritional requirements to help them in continued success for the season."
Speaking of the partnership, Rajesh V Menon, Vice President & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, "We are thrilled to have Herbalife Nutrition on board as our official nutrition partner. Herbalife Nutrition has been at the forefront and industry leader in the space of health and wellness and has associated with some of the leading sports figures globally and in India. We at Royal Challengers Bangalore place a strong emphasis on health, fitness and wellness and this partnership signifies the same purpose. Building on this, Herbalife Nutrition will also partner with Royal Challengers Bangalore as the lead presenting sponsor of our highly engaged 'BOLD IS FIT' fitness series on the Royal Challengers Bangalore Mobile Application and Social pages, with branding rights, purpose-led product integration and more. This truly makes our association with Herbalife Nutrition all-encompassing."
Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company whose purpose is to make the world healthier and happier. The Company has been on a mission for nutrition - changing people's lives with great nutrition products and programs - since 1980. Together with our Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors, we are committed to providing solutions to the worldwide problems of poor nutrition and obesity, an aging population, skyrocketing public healthcare costs, and a rise in entrepreneurs of all ages.
Herbalife Nutrition offers high-quality, science-backed products, most of which are produced in Company-operated facilities, one-on-one coaching with an Herbalife Nutrition independent distributor, and a supportive community approach that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle.
Herbalife Nutrition's targeted nutrition, weight-management, energy and fitness, and personal care products are available exclusively to and through its independent distributors in more than 90 countries. Through its corporate social responsibility efforts, Herbalife Nutrition supports the Herbalife Family Foundation (HFF) and its Casa Herbalife programs to help bring good nutrition to children in need.
Herbalife Nutrition is also proud to sponsor more than 190 world-class athletes, teams, and events around the globe, including Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, the LA Galaxy, and numerous Olympic teams. Herbalife Nutrition has over 8,000 employees worldwide, and its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HLF) with net sales of approximately $4.4 billion in 2017.
To learn more, please visit (https://www.herbalife.com) Herbalife.com or (https://iamherbalifenutrition.com) IAmHerbalife.com.
Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at (https://ir.herbalife.com) as financial and other information is updated and new information is posted.
