Himani Deswal launches Yuni, an organisation aimed at empowering and uplifting women

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/SRV): On the occasion of Women's History Month, Himani Deswal, a banker turned author and transformation coach has launched her organization called (https://www.yuni.co.in) Yuni where there will be a place for every woman who has a dream to live a desirable life. At Yuni, the organization works with working women by coaching them on the different areas of life which are becoming barriers for them to live the desirable and fulfilled life; and work on the outer appearance of clients by building their image through a tailor-made approach so that wherever they go, whatever they want to achieve, their presence will leave the impact they want in their life.

Himani's book 'Miles to Cherish' explores how one incident affected her down the road since the best solution she could think of at the time was to suppress her emotions in order to be strong, patient, and keep a smile, but she was unaware that the consequences of the suppression of her emotions would later catch up with her. She also made the decision to write this book because, as a result of her metamorphosis, she discovered that, by sharing, one not only benefits but also those around them. As a result, people would be able to experience their hidden emotions by reading her book.

Himani Deswal is an ex-professional banker with 10+ years of experience. Talking about her and her transformation journey, she said, "I began my transformational journey and was highly coachable because I wanted to make a difference in several facets of my life. My personal transformation journey caused a major change in my life. As a working lady, I was completely committed but unsure of my career path because I lacked the proper mentorship and frequently felt intimidated by individuals with more experience. But the day I began working on my transformation, I understood the "purpose" of my life. I was able to overcome my fears and work towards my passion and purpose in life as I want to live a life of fulfilment doing this does not mean that we have to run from responsibilities or do not have to give others priority, but we should also not put ourselves last."

To know more, visit - (https://www.yuni.co.in)

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)