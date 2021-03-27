Holi special offer - buy smartphones and electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI store and get up to Rs. 3,000 cashback

You would like to read
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bajaj Finserv EMI Store is hosting a special Holi sale from 26th-31st March. Customers will get exclusive cashback benefits of up to Rs 3,000.
Besides this, EMI Store will also provide discounts on a wide range of electronic products and latest smartphones.
Those looking to switch to a new mobile phone or buy a new AC for the summers can now shop online on the EMI Store and get their chosen products on No Cost EMIs, zero down payment and a range of attractive offers. Shoppers can also get products delivered to their home within 4-hours* from the dealer of their choice.
Below are some of the (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in/emi-store/smartphones.html) latest smartphone offers on the EMI Store:
Some of the electronics offers on EMI Store:
This is a limited period offer across the EMI Store, and customers can explore more products like mattress, smartwatches, tablets and mobile phone.
Benefits of shopping from Bajaj Finserv EMI Store:
* The EMI Store has a hyperlocal shopping model which allows one to purchase their favourite products online from stores nearby and get it delivered within 4 hours.
* Buyers get access to shop from over 1+ million products across 1 Lakh plus stores on the EMI Store.
* Customers can purchase using the EMI Network Card and avail exclusive benefits like on No Cost EMI, zero down payment, cashbacks, and discounts on the final price.
* Buyers can opt for convenient repayment tenors ranging from 3-24 months.
How to shop on the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store:
* Log in to the Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.
* Select the product to be purchased.
* Select the EMI tenor and proceed to checkout.
* Add delivery address and verify purchase with a one-time password.
* Use the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card to complete purchase and get the product delivered within 4 hours
Finserv MARKETS is an online digital marketplace by Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv. Finserv MARKETS is a one-stop digital marketplace that assist consumers to compare and choose from a wide range of financial products. Its core proposition is driven by a strong intent to deliver tailor made financial products to the consumers. It offers customers abundance in choices in offering the required financial products to achieve all their financial and personal goal.
Finserv MARKETS has partnered with leading financial providers in the Lending, Insurance, Investments and Payments space to provide 500 plus financial and lifestyle products, all in one place.
For further information, please visit (https://www.bajajfinservmarkets.in) or download Finserv MARKETS App on Google Play Store or App Store.
