Homi Lab celebrated International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer

You would like to read
- Indiabulls' Mehul Johnson Ventures into Hospitality Business
- Star Imaging & Path Lab organised Preventive Health Campaign for Advocates at Rohini Court Complex
- PowerMitra launches first-of-its-kind nationwide SMEs SolarTech Summit Series from Umargam in Gujarat
- Inflector India Co-founder Sandeep Choudhary has been honored by Leadership Excellent Award for his contribution toward Save Earth Mission
- AIPL leases area of approx. 3 lakh sq. ft. at AIPL Joy Street, Gurugram in last one year to Marquee Brands
New Delhi/ Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): World Ozone Day is observed every year on September 16 to highlight and spread awareness about the significance of the Ozone layer for the protection of the Earth.
Addressing the children from all across the world on the occasion of International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer at a virtual program, the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution, Govt. of India Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, "This year also marks the 35th anniversary of the implementation of the Montreal Protocol which was designed to protect the ozone layer by phasing out the production of numerous substances responsible for ozone depletion. The Montreal Protocol serves as a powerful example of multilateralism in action." "The many problems facing the world - from deadly viruses to the climate change crisis - is a reminder that we can succeed in working together for the common good," he added.
Homi Lab, the world's first future learning lab in association with NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and Johnson Space Flight Center and Kalam Centre organized the International Space Station Camp where students were selected and trained to operate a digital camera on the International Space Station. Over 500 students from across the globe photographed various beautiful locations on Earth from a unique perspective in space. These students were also felicitated by the Minister.
The Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey joined as the Distinguished Guest for the inauguration of the 'Photos from Space' Gallery. This gallery serves as an extraordinary resource to study not only science but also geography, art, and above all the environment.
Srijan Pal Singh, Founder and CEO, Homi Lab and Former Advisor to Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, said, "These photos highlight the concern our younger generation has towards protecting the sustainability of our planet. Also, this shows that young minds in our schools can be trained to use equipment in space and achieve extraordinary results. Homi Lab aspires to make future learning and big dreams part of our journey."
This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor