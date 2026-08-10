NewsVoir Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 10: HONOR has been building excitement around the HONOR Robot Phone since it was first previewed at CES 2026, and it received a full reveal at MWC 2026 soon after. A launch in China is expected around August 2026, with an Indian debut likely to follow later in the year, once the device is ready for a wider release. Shoppers who want to plan ahead can already turn to Bajaj Finance's Easy EMI Loan. It offers a loan offer amount of up to Rs. 5 lakh, a tenure between 3 and 60 months, and access through a large network of 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across India.

Specifications at a glance The HONOR Robot phone is built around a motorised camera arm, a feature that no other mainstream phone currently offers. This alone makes it one of the more talked-about launches of the year, and here is what is expected on the specifications sheet. * Display: 6.71-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1256x2808 resolution, protected by Giant Rhino Glass * Chipset: flagship-grade octa-core Snapdragon platform * RAM and storage: 12GB RAM with 512GB storage * Rear camera: 200MP main sensor with a 50MP ultra-wide lens, mounted on a motorised gimbal * Front camera: 50MP * Battery: 7,000mAh with 120W fast charging and wireless charging support

* Build: IP68 rating for dust and water resistance * Software: Android 16 with MagicOS What makes it stand out The headline feature is a mechanical gimbal with four degrees of motion, built around what HONOR describes as its smallest micro motor yet. This arm can track a subject automatically and hold steady through handheld video. It also rotates for creative angles using AI Spinshot, and it can tilt to keep every participant in frame during a video call. Rather charmingly, it even responds to music, moving in time with the beat. Beyond the gimbal, the phone also leans on AI for everyday tasks. Object tracking helps with cleaner action shots, and wide-angle group photos no longer require anyone to shuffle into position. Paired with a 7,000mAh battery and 120W charging, the HONOR Robot phone suits people who create as much content as they consume. Those keen to browse HONOR's wider portfolio can also look at HONOR mobile phones for current models available today.

Pricing in India Early estimates place the HONOR Robot phone in the higher flagship price band, reflecting its unusual hardware and camera system. Current reports suggest a starting price of around Rs. 99,990, though this figure remains unconfirmed until HONOR confirms Indian availability. * HONOR Robot phone: expected from around Rs. 99,990 Disclaimer: Prices may change based on availability, offers, and location. Please check the latest price before buying. Offers on HONOR phones The HONOR Robot phone will soon reach Indian stores. Buyers looking to bring the phone home on Bajaj Finance Easy EMIs can look forward to these benefits: * Zero down payment on select models

* Easy EMI Loan options starting from Rs. 830 * Flexible tenures ranging between 3 and 60 months * Up to 60% off the price of select phones How to shop on Easy EMIs The phone will soon launch in India and getting it through Easy EMIs should then be a straightforward process. * Pick the HONOR Robot phone at a Bajaj Finance partner store * Check Easy EMI Loan eligibility and choose a repayment tenure that suits, anywhere between 3 and 60 months * Provide the required KYC details for verification * Accept the loan offer amount and take the phone home the same day The HONOR Robot phone marks a genuine departure from familiar smartphone design. Its camera moves, tracks, and reacts almost on its own. For buyers keen to be among the first to own one, an Easy EMI Loan from Bajaj Finance offers a practical way to manage the cost once Indian pricing and availability are confirmed.

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