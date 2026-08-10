VMPL New Delhi [India], August 10: Indian homes have evolved, and so have the expectations about furniture. While earlier buyers looked at cost alone, consumers now ask if the furniture will last and look good after twenty years. This is exactly what has motivated the formation of Lakkadhaara, a furniture brand that uses only solid wood based on the tradition of woodworking in the Ramgarh Shekhawati region and aims at growing this dream into reality by making a mark in Rajasthan first and then in India's solid wood furniture market. According to the company's expectations, the revenue will grow from above Rs 10 crore to Rs 22-25 crore in the coming fiscal year, with a longer-term target of Rs 100 crore in 2028-29.

Trusted by Thousands of Customers Across India Founded in 2017, Lakkadhaara has reached more than 10,000 customers, delivering over 15,000 wooden furniture units to Indian homes. The brand is slowly but surely making its mark through a combination of old-world craftsmanship and contemporary design and customer experience. Its growing presence in the premium solid wood furniture segment has also been recognized through a feature in Forbes India Brand Connect. India's premium furniture market is shifting toward durable, thoughtfully crafted products over mass-produced alternatives. The company Lakkadhaara was founded by Prashant Meena, Subrat Bishnoi, and Kunal Meena and realizes the typical issues faced by customers, including poor quality and ambiguous pricing.

Through the integration of age-old woodwork techniques along with the latest technology in manufacturing, Lakkadhaara provides quality solid wood furniture along with direct customer pricing, transparency in manufacturing processes, and customization options for their valuable customers. How Our Solid Wood Furniture Is Crafted for Long-Term Value Handmade furniture has become relevant again for a reason. Mass-produced furniture items apply the same design over and over using machinery, fitting joints and materials for their intended purpose but rarely for their longevity. Lakkadhaara takes the opposite approach. The brand makes its furniture items only with genuine solid wood, without any plywood or MDF, and with no imitation wood that is made to look very fancy. The products use materials based on their longevity instead of being chosen for their economy.

Every furniture item is properly seasoned before it enters production and joined using traditional techniques such as mortise and tenon and dovetail joinery, the same methods craftsmen have relied on for generations, rather than nails, screws, or adhesives doing most of the work. "At Lakkadhaara, we do not just build furniture; we build pieces that outlive trends and get passed down. Every joint, every grain, is a promise that this piece is meant to last generations," said Prashant Meena, Founder of Lakkadhaara. Why Every Furniture Item Goes Through Rigorous Quality Checks Every Lakkadhaara furniture item is designed, crafted, and quality-checked in-house before it reaches the customer. Design, production, and quality control all happen in-house, across the brand's own units in Ramgarh Shekhawati and Jaipur, with nothing outsourced along the way.

That structure means the margin usually claimed by retail middlemen goes back into better wood and better craftsmanship instead, and it means every single furniture article is seen by the same eyes from the first sketch to the final polish. Before anything leaves the facility, it works through a multi-point check: wood moisture and seasoning verification, a joinery and structural stability check, surface finish and polish inspection, hardware and fitting checks, and one last visual check against the original order. Nothing gets boxed up until it has earned that. Personalized Furniture for Modern Indian Homes Not every home wants the same table. Along with its already existing stock that includes lines like the classic and traditional Marwari Antique collection, along with the modern mid-century and minimalistic lines, Lakkadhaara also offers custom-made furniture according to a client's requirements.

Its portfolio includes coffee tables, sofas, study chairs, cabinets, cupboards, dining tables, beds, wardrobes, and more. The brand also offers custom-made furniture, giving clients the freedom to choose designs, dimensions, and finishes that work best for their space. This involves the client working with a designer to decide upon the dimensions, the finish, and other details, but since the process begins from scratch, it usually takes four to six weeks. This is not considered a delay but rather the amount of time required by quality craftsmanship. The care continues past the workshop door. A complete process has been laid down by Lakkadhaara for each order, including order confirmation, production status updates, shipping, tracking during logistics, and post-delivery assistance, in case something is not right with the process. Free shipping, safe packaging, and replacement for any damage in shipment complete the package.

According to the company, two things come up again and again in customer feedback: solid wood that holds up for years without warping or sagging, and honest, direct pricing with none of the inflated MRP-then-discount routine common elsewhere in furniture retail. Discover New Arrival Furniture Items That Reflect Your Style Every visit to Lakkadhaara brings the promise of discovering something new. Alongside its signature antique and heritage-inspired furniture, the brand's New Arrivals collection introduces artistic handcrafted and hand-painted pieces designed for today's homes. Created by skilled artisans, every piece celebrates the beauty of handcrafted and hand-painted furniture, where age-old techniques find fresh expression through thoughtful design. Through rich coloring, intricate designs, and fine detailing, ordinary furniture is turned into art pieces that have the unique appeal of being handcrafted.

Introducing the latest collection of artistically designed furniture that is hand-painted especially for the new contemporary homes. The unique cabinets along with the decorative pieces of furniture speak volumes about the rich tradition of crafts that exist in India. How We Preserve Traditional Craftsmanship Through Modern Furniture Lakkadhaara's skill sets involve the traditional craft community of Ramgarh Shekhawati artisans, where these crafts were handed down to generations by uncles to their nephews and fathers to sons. The company recognizes that there is now a threat from mass-produced furniture and its growth will be linked to sustaining the tradition instead of relegating it to oblivion.

In growing its operations, Lakkadhaara plans to increase its production capacity in Rajasthan and build stronger customer relationships in India directly while doing away with retailing in between. Meeting the Growing Demand for Timeless Furniture Handmade and solid wood furniture is not just a trend. There's a bigger story here too, one about India's woodworking traditions, kept alive for generations by artisan communities whose skills are at risk of being overshadowed by mass manufacturing. Brands that choose to build around these traditions, instead of around speed and volume, help keep that craftsmanship alive and economically viable. For Lakkadhaara, that would imply sticking to its roots in tradition and designing products that are not only functional but also ageless.

With Indian homes constantly changing, it might happen that their furniture will be evaluated not for its aesthetics, but rather by its ability to stand the test of time, and also by the people who created it. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)