How Investors Can Buy Unlisted Shares in India: A Practical Guide

HT Syndication New Delhi [India], February 9: The Indian stock market is always an alluring prospect for investors. However, did you know that you can also invest in unlisted shares that lie outside of traditional stock market paradigms? If you have been wondering about how to buy unlisted shares in India, this guide will help you understand the steps you need to take in order to facilitate the purchase. What Exactly Are Unlisted Shares? Let's start with the simple and basic definitions. Unlisted shares are shares that are not offered on stock market platforms such as the BSE and NSE. This can be because the company is about to go public and is prepping for an IPO, or, for certain private companies, they choose to remain unlisted because of their own company policies.

Think of familiar and popular brands like OYO, Zepto, PharmEasy, etc. Even the MSEI unlisted shares are famous among investors. Some of them, at some point in their life cycle, will not be public companies yet. Therefore, the shares of these companies represent what are considered unlisted shares in India. Why Buy Unlisted Shares? Here are some things to consider, without going too deep into specifics, because we want to keep the answers simple and subtle. Primary reasons are: Investment Ahead of Competition: As the shares are unlisted, you can invest in a market that is not available to all traders. This might give potential capital gains as the further market performance might be profitable.

Exclusive Investment: Some big names in the industry can remain unlisted. Now you can invest in these companies and gain the benefits without the firm commitment. Investment Diversification: Unlisted shares in India offer diversification to the portfolio as these shares can be a risky addition, allowing to not keep all the eggs in the same basket. Assured Returns: Unlisted shares in start ups and successful companies have great potential. As success is achieved, the shares may gain a lot of liquidity. Keep in mind that every share investment has a certain risk, and unlisted shares are no exception. Who Can Invest in Unlisted Shares in India?

Unlisted shares in India would not fit everyone's criteria. They are meant for: * Investors willing to hold for 3-5 years or more * Individuals who have a grasp of business basics * Individuals who want to diversify beyond just the listed stocks * Investors who are okay with taking moderate to high risk They are not meant for: * Those who want rapid returns * Investors who easily panic during downturns in the market * Individuals who have no emergency funds Understand your own risk appetite before investing. Where Can You Buy Unlisted Shares Safely? The safe options are listed as follows: Online Platforms: The websites like Delisted Stocks give you transparency, real-time pricing, and all the paperwork rights.

Registered Brokers: A few of the old-fashioned brokers also deal in unlisted shares. Wealth Managers: Wealth management services are highly used by high-net-worth individuals. Company Employees: ESOP(equity stock ownership plan), sometimes employees offer their shares for sale. Unlisted shares can be bought from any of the given options; the safest and best alternatives for a beginner are online platforms.

This is what they present: Straightforward Pricing: No undisclosed fees. You find more value for what you spend. Clear Processes: Assistance through every step of the process. Market Notifications: Updates to inform you of company announcements and price fluctuations. Learning Materials: Guides and articles are available for your education. Focused Assistance: On-demand support. For investors wishing to purchase unlisted shares in India securely, this type of platform is invaluable. Types of Unlisted Shares Available You can find different types of unlisted shares in India: * Pre-IPO Companies: A company that is about to go public. * Subsidiaries of Listed Companies: Large corporations can have subsidiary companies that are unlisted. * Startups: Private-funded high-growth start-up companies.

* Established Private Companies: Companies that want to stay private. * Unlisted Share Companies: Companies that have gone public and have now become unlisted. These types can be defined with different levels of risk and returns as well. How Are Unlisted Shares Transferred? An excellent question is how are these shares transferred, as these are not listed on stock exchanges? * The answer is off-market transfers. * The seller makes a transfer request with their demat account. * The buyer approves of the transfer. * The shares will transfer from the seller's demat account to the buyer's demat account. * The stock exchange is not involved at all.

In India, this is perfectly legal and quite normal. Conclusion Buying unlisted shares allows investors to tap into new avenues of the stock market. It is exciting, has the potential to be profitable, and requires plenty of patience and effort. Disclaimer* Investors are advised to perform their own research and due diligence before making any investment decisions. We are not responsible for any financial losses or inaccuracies in the data provided. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)