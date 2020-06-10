Huawei's global smartwatch shipment rises to second place in Q1 2020

Recently, the International Data Corporation (IDC) released the worldwide quarterly wearable device tracker report, which showed that global shipments of wearable devices reached 72.6 million units in the first quarter of 2020, with a year-on-year increase of 29.7 per cent.

According to the report, maintained a high share of the wearable market in the first quarter of 2020, with a year-on-year wearables shipment increase of 62.2 per cent.

In the smartwatch segment, 16.9 million units of smartwatches were shipped in the first quarter of 2020, down 7.1 per cent year on year.

ranked second with 2.6 million units shipped, up 118.5 per cent year on year, making it the only smartwatch brand to grow more than 100 per cent.

Latest smartwatch market data by IDC

The IDC report said that continued to grow thanks to its strong online presence and close ties with retailers. Besides the Chinese market, Huawei also made successful progress in Europe, Latin America, and other Asian markets.

Meanwhile, Huawei's smartwatch business is growing against the tide, resulting from its new product launch in the first quarter as well as constant optimisation of fitness and health features.

In the first quarter of 2020, Huawei launched the new Huawei Watch GT 2 Series devices globally. Through continuous optimisation in sensor technology, Huawei smartwatches bring more remarkable advantages over its competitors in fitness and health tracking.

The SpO2 blood oxygen level measuring feature came with the new Huawei Watch GT Series also received positive feedback from the market.

Huawei Watch GT 2e launched in Q1 2020 received the "Best Choice" award from Pocketnow, a top global tech outlet

Furthermore, as Huawei is accelerating the implementation of 1+8+N All-Scenario Seamless AI Life Strategy in 2020, Huawei smartwatches are integrating into Huawei's all-scenario ecosystem in a better way, offering consumers richer fitness and health experiences.

