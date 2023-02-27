Hybrid Work Model vs Traditional Office Model: Finding the right balance for post-pandemic workplace

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI/PNN): Covid didn't only lead to lockdown but also the discovery of one more aspect of "work life," i.e., remote working. The corporations never looked into that aspect of the working model unless it became a requirement due to a widespread pandemic.

As nothing is permanent so as covid and remote working But covid-19 triggered the thought that work could be done in this manner, which led to the discussion of various working models, such as remote, hybrid, and office.

Every model has its pros and cons, but according to an article published by Stanford University, "Hybrid is the future of work."

Also, research from Owl Labs found that remote and hybrid employees were 22 per cent happier than workers in an onsite office environment and stayed in their jobs longer.

Some say the Hybrid model allows for the right mix of flexibility and engagement that not only makes employees happier but more productive and creative, resulting in higher-quality work, the study shows. "It seems there is a sweet spot in the middle," says Prithwiraj Choudhury, the Lumry Family Associate Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School.

Although the business trends of today might give the impression that remote work is the absolute best solution for every company, the tradition of working within an office space still has its share of merits.

50 per cent of workers claim they focus better at work than at home!

In the case of Office work. The benefits of in-office work extend to an individual's mental health as well. In a psychological sense, a designated place of work can help employees relax better when returning home. Whereas remote work blends work and home life a little too well at times--keeping employees on their toes throughout the day--leaving a physical workspace helps them "check out" of the job mindset and fully embrace their time off. A better work-life balance comes about as a result.

Corporations have raised a big NO to remote working among all of these working models and started calling employees to Office.

So, now the choice is between office vs. hybrid.

Let's take a closer look at the office vs. hybrid model.

Working in the office

As many professionals are looking forward to returning to their office environment, they miss working together with other colleagues, sharing their daily lives, and getting inspired in spaces specially designed to stimulate their creativity.

But it has its pros and cons too.

Pros:

1. The first and most important benefit of working from home is faster and easier communication.

2. More human interaction

3. The office environment sets the mood for work.

4. One can quickly learn about the updates without waiting for the information to be shared via email or phone.

5. Being around colleagues and the manager boosts motivation, and they all can work as a team.

6. Quick skill adaptation

No matter how useful or productive the hybrid and remote are, they can never replace the joy of working with others.

But every coin has two sides, and so does the "in-office" working model.

Let's check

1. The one thing we all hear complaining about in metros is "commute," which is one of the biggest drawbacks of in-office work and employees can't get enough of it.

2. No wonder "distraction," as it makes communication more fluent and more fluid, which may result in a noisier working environment. This could interfere with the worker's concentration and reduce productivity.

3. In an office, you may feel more pressure, either from your superiors or from your colleagues. This can result in the employee ending up stressed in the workplace.

Hybrid Model,

According to a Wakefield Research survey, nearly half of the employees (47 per cent) would likely look for another job if their employer did not offer a hybrid working model.

So it's no surprise that data from our April 2022 survey showed that 77 per cent of companies have already opted to go hybrid in some form. What's more, 56 per cent of those companies are allowing employees to choose when and how often they wish to come into the office.

But why is there so much inclination toward this particular model?

Let's look at the pros:

1. There is no doubt that the employee can achieve a better work-life balance.

2. A company can hire better talent across the globe.

3. The level of flexibility has increased, which affects productivity.

4. Smaller office footprints, reducing company overheads.

Cons:

No wonder it has led to an increase in employee isolation.

It has impacted the maintenance of productivity routines.

Heightened cyber risk

It's not suitable for all industries.

It's time to wrap up.

Every model has its advantages and disadvantages. Now, it's up to the organisations to choose which model they want to adopt depending on their goals, and needs which have to be aligned with employee productivity. (https://www.linkedin.com/in/vibhutiduggar)

Inputs by Vibhuti Duggar, Founder 'Project Purpose' Global Speaker, Corporate Trainer.

