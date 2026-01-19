PNN Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 19: Hyderabad-based BeSpoke AI Stylist Pvt Ltd, founded in 2025 by Neeraj Bansal, is building an artificial intelligence-powered fashion discovery and personal styling platform designed to improve how consumers discover, evaluate, and purchase apparel online. As fashion ecommerce continues to scale, shoppers increasingly struggle with relevance, fit, and styling confidence, leading to high return rates and poor discovery outcomes. Leveraging advances in fashion AI and personalisation, BeSpoke AI Stylist is positioning itself as an AI stylist and virtual stylist that shifts online fashion from product-led browsing to styling-led decision making. Unlike conventional ecommerce platforms that rely on large catalogues and generic recommendation engines, BeSpoke AI Stylist functions as a digital personal stylist and fashion assistant. The platform analyses individual preferences, lifestyle context, body type indicators, budget, occasion, and a user's existing closet to curate complete outfit recommendations rather than isolated products. This makes BeSpoke AI Stylist both an intelligent outfit planner and closet organiser, helping users plan what to wear while enabling brands to reach the right audience without competing primarily on discounts or ad spend. The experience is delivered through a consumer-facing style app built for daily decision-making.

The company's technology and infrastructure strategy has received validation through its inclusion in several global startup ecosystems, including the NVIDIA Inception Program, AWS Startup Program, Google Startup Program, and the MongoDB Startup Program. Participation in these ecosystems supports the company's AI model training workflows, data processing capabilities, and platform scalability, reflecting growing confidence from global technology providers in its intelligence-driven consumer experience approach. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Neeraj Bansal said the platform is focused on solving fundamental decision-making problems in fashion rather than adding another shopping interface. "Fashion platforms have digitised inventory well, but they have not changed how people actually decide what to wear. We are building an AI fashion system that understands a user's closet, context, and preferences, and explains why something works. That clarity turns shopping into a confident decision instead of trial and error," he said.

Beyond consumer experience, BeSpoke AI Stylist is also addressing long-standing operational challenges in fashion retail, particularly high return rates and inefficient customer targeting. By embedding styling logic, usage context, and fit indicators into its recommendation models, the platform acts as a wardrobe organiser, outfit planner, and virtual stylist in one system, improving alignment between customer expectations and delivered products. This supports better unit economics for brands while reducing friction across the post purchase journey. The company is currently focused on strengthening its AI fashion personalisation models and expanding partnerships with fashion brands, while maintaining a quality-first rollout strategy. As fashion commerce continues to move toward experience-led and data-informed platforms, BeSpoke AI Stylist is positioning itself as an intelligent discovery layer and fashion assistant that complements existing retail channels and offers a more personalised and efficient path from inspiration to purchase.

BeSpoke AI Stylist is currently available on mobile platforms. To download the app, visit: iOS: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/bespoke-ai-stylist/id6747891768 Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bespoke.aistylist & hl=en_IN (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)