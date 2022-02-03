HyperVerge joins leaders in NIST FRVT Paperless Travel Leaderboard

You would like to read
- The DataTech Labs is exhibiting at GITEX GLOBAL Dubai
- Zebrs collaborates with Pine Labs Plural to facilitate better payment options
- Apollo Diagnostics forays into Delhi NCR with 75 patient care centres & 7 labs
- 100+ global enterprises take advantage of Infosys Living Labs to accelerate their digital innovation agenda
- MakeMyLabs Workspaces - collaborative working meets collaborative learning
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): HyperVerge, a Silicon Valley based AI company that provides KYC solutions, recently announced that they ranked fourth globally for contactless travel of passengers in a tie with the first three algorithms on the National Institute of Standards (NIST) FRVT Paperless Travel leader board.
This validates that HyperVerge's facial recognition technology is among the most advanced in the market.
Amongst Identity verification companies, HyperVerge is far ahead of its competition in all the geographies they operate in.
Globally, it has surpassed some big companies like NTech Labs, Clearview AI, Incode and NEC.
Their scores are currently tied with Paravision, SenseTime & VisionLabs. They rank 1st in India & SEA, 2nd in US & Europe, and 3rd outside China.
Apart from this benchmark, HyperVerge's facial recognition systems can compare a face against hundreds of millions of records in real-time. These breakthroughs allow HyperVerge to power multiple use cases for their customers
As airports slowly move towards contactless travel for passengers, HyperVerge is well-suited to become a worldwide leader in kiosk-based self-check-in leveraging face biometrics. They have ranked in the top 10 globally on the "Visa Kiosk" leaderboard of FRVT 1:N, apart from ranking 4th on the Paperless Travel leaderboard.
They can power entirely automated Pay-by-Face solutions at kiosks and retail outlets that necessitate incredibly high reliability.
Banks, digital lenders, securities & brokerages, crypto-exchanges can detect fraud with increased accuracy while onboarding new consumers.
In addition to this, HyperVerge is also only 1 of 3 companies globally with Level-1 ISO-30107 certification by iBeta for its (https://hyperverge.co/blog/understanding-liveness-checks-the-key-to-protect-your-face-recognition-from-spoof-attacks) single image liveness module.
HyperVerge's rankings on the NIST FRVT leaderboard can be found at (https://pages.nist.gov/frvt/html/frvt_paperless_travel.html) FRVT Paperless Travel and more analysis on their submission (https://pages.nist.gov/frvt/reportcards/1N/hyperverge_001.pdf) here.
HyperVerge is a leading provider of identity verification and KYC solutions. It has verified more than 500 million identities till date. HyperVerge's AI models lead the market on accuracy and recall values, precisely optimized for deployments in low bandwidth environments. Their deep-learning networks drive applications for large enterprise clients in industries like BFSI, crypto, telecom, e-commerce etc.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor