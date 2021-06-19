I2Global Virtual learning Blends Technology and Human Interface to coach IIT- JEE & NEET aspirants

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Founded in the year 2016 in Chennai, I2Global Virtual learning is the modern-day educational online platform for students who are preparing for entrance exams like IIT- JEE & NEET.
Merely being ambitious and having the spark to have a successful career isn't enough. A solid foundation is essential to train young minds to crack these highly competitive entrance exams. I2Global Virtual learning serves as an interface between the aspirants and excellent mentors who have a track record of bringing the best out of the students.
I2Global Academy believes in the dreams of students and takes concrete and dedicated steps to make them come true. India, being a land of gurus, educators, and scholars has ample resources to train these youngsters.
An apt platform like I2Global connects educators and aspiring students who are looking for mentors to train and guide them. I2Global has roped in some of the best tutors from across the country who are alumni of IIT's and NIT's clubbed with artificial intelligence testing platforms which can be a real analyzer for the student's strength and weakness.
I2Global Academy believes in the clarity of the fundamental concepts. Their experts offer in-depth classroom training along with practical sessions and mock tests. They aid the students to have a strong understanding of the basic concepts such that they can solve the problems with speed and logic.
Their preparation material includes a structured blueprint and customized plan along with curated materials like PPT, MCQs, sample papers, and so on. One size doesn't fit all! Likewise, every student is unique and needs exclusive guidance from mentors to get going. Thanks to the mentors at I2Global Academy who conduct personal interactive sessions for students to resolve the problems.
When technology is blended with human interface, the result is for-obvious the best. I2Global Academy offers you a high-quality learning experience at optimum costs. It is recognized in various domains as innovative pedagogy by Scoo News, best preschool by Times of India, and most nature-friendly school by Education World. Regardless of whether your child is in the junior grade level (6-8), high school (9-10), or senior secondary level (11-12), I2Global Academy provides NEET/JEE coaching for all.
Sometimes it is the smallest decision that can change your life forever, isn't it? Let I2Global Academy assist your child in cracking these competitive exams easily. For more information, visit (https://www.i2global.in/jee-neet)
