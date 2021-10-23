ICSE ISC revised date sheet 2021 announced! Specimen papers changes, further updates, key do's And don't to follow

You would like to read
- [CISCE Sem 1 Boards] Chapter-wise topic-wise mock test, additional specimen papers released! Exam tips announced!
- [10th 12th CBSE datesheet announced] 9 exam preparation guidelines for Term 1 Boards
- ICSE ISC Board Exams 2022: 5 tips to start your preparations for latest reduced syllabus
- EXCLUSIVE UPDATE: New dates for ISC & ICSE Semester 1 Class 10 & 12 Exams. Reason for Postponing Boards and mode of exam confirmed
- CBSE Datesheet Announced! major updates for (10th 12th Term 1 Maths MCQs), extra mock sample papers released along with time management chart
New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI/Oswaal Books): The wait for the ICSE & ISC students has come to an end with the release of the date sheet for both classes 10th and 12th.
You can check the date sheet from the official website and go through it properly.
Here are key highlights: -
1. As Per the Revised ICSE ISC Class 10 & 12 Datesheet for Semester 1 Board Exams, ICSE Board Exams Commences From 29 Nov'21 and ISC 12TH Board Exams start from 22 Nov.
2. As concluded from ICSE ISC Datesheet For MCQs Based Semester 1 Board Exams, 10 Minutes Reading Time is provided, exclusive of 1 hour exam attempting time
3. ICSE ISC Semester 1 Board Exams to be in offline mode, with MCQs Exams to be OMR-Based.
4. Further Update Expected- CBSE would provide an extra circle in OMR in case the students encircle the wrong option, so that he may cross the wrong answer and fill the correct option in the extra circle provided in OMR. In the same way, CISCE OMR Update might be expected.
5. Major ICSE, ISC Subjects given ample time gap in Datesheet for MCQs based Semester 1 Boards. For eg, in ICSE 10TH Board Sem 1, Maths given 3 days time-gap, chemistry given 4 days' time-gap as per the ICSE ISC Revised Datesheet for Semester 1 Board Exams.
6. Already got the update for 2 Specimen Papers for History and English-1 in ICSE Boards. As Per the ICSE Board History Specimen Paper Changes, 2-mark MCQs replaced with 1-mark MCQs. Likewise, in English-I: 0.5, 2 and 5-mark MCQs replaced with 1 Mark MCQs. Since MCQs marks reduced to 1, number of MCQs increased in both the specimen papers.
Oswaal ICSE ISC MCQs Specimen Sample Papers Class 10 & 12 for Semester 1 Board Exams, collaborating with ICSE ISC latest Specimen Papers and latest Updates is an exclusive Recommended Resource for Semester 1 Boards: - Here is the reason why?
a) Includes All CISCE Updates for Semester 1 Boards
b) Most Likely Questions: - It includes all typologies of Boards for MCQs Based Semester 1 Exams.
c) Reframed MCQs from vital study resources by Boards such as PYQs, ICSE textbooks.
d) Includes Cognitive Exam Tools (Mind maps, Mnemonics) To Sharpen Up Memory Recall when in Exam Hall
e) Blended Learning Experience (Concept Video Based) to get Concept And Exam Ready
f) Decoding all tips and tricks (for all MCQs types for Exams from easy, tricky to difficult questions)
g) Detailed answers for MCQs
h) Exclusively Recommended by CISCE Boards Tutors
To Undergo Chapter-wise Topic-wise Mock Practice, ICSE ISC Semester 1 Question Banks might be taken into practice
Here's the recommended link for ICSE MCQs Specimen Sample Papers Class 10 for Semester 1 Board Exams: (https://bit.ly/3pvp5WU)
ISC MCQs Specimen Sample Papers Class 12 for Semester 1 Board Exams: (https://bit.ly/3vBpwjE)
So, without any further delay, let's walk through further to have a glimpse of the important things that you should be aware of regarding the ICSE ISC Semester 1 Board exams 2021.
So, just pull up your socks and excel in your ICSE ISC Semester 1 Board exam 2021!! All the Best!!
This story is provided by Oswaal Books. AN will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor